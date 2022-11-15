Voice of the People, Nov. 15, 2022

Gradual shift in energy wouldn’t ruin economy

We keep hearing that climate change is settled science, indicating catastrophe is just around the corner. For this reason the Democratic Party has taken it upon itself to force up the price of all fossil fuels and hamper their availability. That in turn has helped reverse the vibrant economy, raise inflation and made the coming winter heating season worrisome. If the party gets their way and eliminates fossil fuels, they will find that their clean energy will not be near enough and extremely expensive and make things worse.

People can believe in climate change without ruining the economy. How we heat our homes, fuel our power plants and power our transportation vehicles is way too big a change without a bipartisan and well thought out plan from the legislatures. This will lengthen the process without causing the harm that we currently have.

The majority party controls what legislation is considered. People who voted for Democrats seem to accept the status quo. Let’s hope we see a more rational outcome.

Joseph Gundy

Mays Landing

H

umanitarian crisis? Close the border

The mayor of New York City is pleading for state and federal financial aid because the city is overwhelmed by migrants shipped from southern cities. He calls it a humanitarian crisis for New York. No concern for what it’s like for our southern border towns and cities. Here’s an idea: How about closing our southern border.

Paul Friedman

Margate