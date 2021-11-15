Voice of the People, Nov. 15, 2021

Beach replenishment a scam for the wealthy

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Refilling NJ beaches still cost-effective, essential”:

I read this with dismay. It seems it’s the editorial board that needs a science lesson. The editorial states that “coastal ecologists and engineers have shown sand comes and goes in the dynamic beach-wave zone. … Much of the sand moved off a beach in a storm returns subsequently from nearby in the water.” I think this is a fantasy.

In Monmouth Beach in 2013 most sand vanished in just a few weeks, never to return anywhere that I’m aware, wasting millions.

That’s why the Army Corps of Engineers replenishes beaches in a 4 or 5 year cycle for 50 years. If all of the sand migrated along the coast, they might pile it at key locations and let nature take its course. About the only beaches I know getting wider are at Sandy Hook. There some sand ends up from the erosion of replenishment in other places. Then it migrates out into shipping channels where it needs to be dredged, costing more.