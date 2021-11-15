Voice of the People, Nov. 15, 2021

Beach replenishment a scam for the wealthy
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Refilling NJ beaches still cost-effective, essential”:
I read this with dismay. It seems it’s the editorial board that needs a science lesson. The editorial states that “coastal ecologists and engineers have shown sand comes and goes in the dynamic beach-wave zone. … Much of the sand moved off a beach in a storm returns subsequently from nearby in the water.” I think this is a fantasy.
In Monmouth Beach in 2013 most sand vanished in just a few weeks, never to return anywhere that I’m aware, wasting millions.
That’s why the Army Corps of Engineers replenishes beaches in a 4 or 5 year cycle for 50 years. If all of the sand migrated along the coast, they might pile it at key locations and let nature take its course. About the only beaches I know getting wider are at Sandy Hook. There some sand ends up from the erosion of replenishment in other places. Then it migrates out into shipping channels where it needs to be dredged, costing more.
The editorial said, “Replenishment preserves the beaches and the multibillion-dollar Jersey Shore tourism.” I believe this is false. Beach replenishment doesn’t preserve beaches. There would always be a beach, even if it moved west. I believe replenishment is meant to save the structures behind the beach. Along the N.J. shoreline these are mainly multi-million dollar vacation homes, the playthings of the super-rich. Why should ordinary citizens spend money to help preserve their residential investments?
With this in mind, the suggestion that “everyone in the state and nation benefits from having beach communities” is totally off. What benefit is a beach to a farmer in Kansas. The property owners should not “contribute a little more” for beach preservation, they should pay the lion’s share for their reckless choices.
There is also reduced beach safety and ecological trauma. I consider this a scam that has hoodwinked people out of more than $1.5 billion so far. It is time for better choices.
Ross Kushner Kinnelon, Morris County
Blame Biden for delta
Regarding the recent letter, “GOP to blame for delta surge”:
No. President Biden is. If Biden truly gave a damn about COVID, he would not have opened US borders and invited many thousands of unvaccinated (and unvetted) people to infiltrate our borders.
Jacqueline Crahalla Brigantine