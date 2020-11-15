Voice of the People, Nov. 15, 2020

Create good clean energy jobs with offshore wind development
New Jersey needs jobs. High unemployment and diminishing investment have hurt working families. Behind the leadership of Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney, there is opportunity within the offshore wind industry to change this.
This pandemic has reinforced the need to put the state on the right path toward an equitable, sustainable and prosperous future. In order for New Jersey to achieve the goals set forth by the Sustainable Recovery Agenda, it must ensure the offshore wind industry prospers.
Like most industries, the clean energy sector has seen unpredictable changes as a result of COVID-19. The U.S. clean energy sector added 13,556 jobs in August. However, 490,341 clean energy workers are still unemployed, a decline of 14.2% against pre-coronavirus employment levels. However, with the proper investment, this industry is poised for growth and expansion.
Investing in a clean energy economy will bring decades of benefits to New Jersey’s skilled trades; including our carpenters, dock builders/pile drivers, and millwrights. The construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms will generate hundreds of long-term employment opportunities for local workers. These new opportunities will provide those who are looking for a new path with skills that are sustainable, long term and well paying, therefore positioning themselves for potential opportunities within this growing industry.
As the executive secretary-treasurer of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, I’ve seen the positive impact offshore wind can have on the workforce. Our brothers and sisters in Rhode Island were integral in the construction of America’s first and only operating offshore wind farm — Block Island Wind Farm. We have an opportunity to recreate these same opportunities for our union members in New Jersey and along the East Coast.
Through our offshore wind workforce development efforts, we are not only helping New Jersey manufacturing, but we are also inspiring competition among the broader mid-Atlantic region, which will bring energy prices down.
New Jersey is emerging as a regional and national leader in offshore wind. For us to continue that momentum and create a sustainable green economy, we must invest in the working men and women of New Jersey and build a workforce for the 21st century.
William Sproule
Smithville
