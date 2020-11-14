Voice of the People, Nov. 15, 2020

Freedom-loving patriots should step up

It’s time for freedom-loving patriots to step up, and thank God for Donald Trump’s efforts to save our country. It’s about time someone challenged the anti-Constitutional left, and their lackeys known as the mainstream media. They justify their deceit and treachery as necessary to seize power by ANY means, including the coup of a sitting President.

They have forfeited any claim for respect by their total disrespect of the law, the Constitutions, and the citizens of this great country. They need to be held to account, as do the tech titans Twitter and Facebook, who have dared to censor legitimate news from the American public. They have been joined by the hack NPR network, that doesn’t deserve another dime of Federal funding to support their devious propaganda.

And now, as expected, the Left is counting on its stooges to betray the American peoples’ trust in their vote, by flooding the polls with fraudulent ballots, then refusing transparency in the vote count. Enough is enough!

David S. Chapman

Cape May

Mailing of ballots subject to fraud