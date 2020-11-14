Voice of the People, Nov. 15, 2020

Freedom-loving patriots should step up
It’s time for freedom-loving patriots to step up, and thank God for Donald Trump’s efforts to save our country. It’s about time someone challenged the anti-Constitutional left, and their lackeys known as the mainstream media. They justify their deceit and treachery as necessary to seize power by ANY means, including the coup of a sitting President.
They have forfeited any claim for respect by their total disrespect of the law, the Constitutions, and the citizens of this great country. They need to be held to account, as do the tech titans Twitter and Facebook, who have dared to censor legitimate news from the American public. They have been joined by the hack NPR network, that doesn’t deserve another dime of Federal funding to support their devious propaganda.
And now, as expected, the Left is counting on its stooges to betray the American peoples’ trust in their vote, by flooding the polls with fraudulent ballots, then refusing transparency in the vote count. Enough is enough!
David S. Chapman
Cape May
Mailing of ballots subject to fraud
The mailing of ballots to everyone on outdated voter rolls is intrinsically more subject to errors and fraud than absentee voting.
Also, forget about the pandemic. Mail-in-ballot voting was done to get unpatriotic citizens, who usually wouldn’t make the effort, to vote. Even though they have little interest in or do not have an understanding of the issues about which they were influenced by the biased media, it got them to drop off or get a relative, friend or harvester to drop off theirs or somebody else’s mail-in ballot for Kamala Harris and her running mate.
One more thing. “Pennsylvania and Nevada “Relaxed Mail-in Ballot Rules to NOT Match Voters’ Signatures.” Consequently, you don’t know if the votes are legitimate, particularly for the nonrequested ballots and definitely for those sent to dead people.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
