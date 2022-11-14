Voice of the People, Nov. 14, 2022

Supreme Court justices must know leaker

Regarding the recent column, “The Supreme Court has a long history of failed leak probes,” by Stephen L. Carter:

I was not impressed by Carter’s column about how difficult it was to determine who leaked a prospective Supreme Court decision. To believe that the justices themselves couldn’t figure it out is untenable.

The leak was not about the Dobbs decision but about the overturning of Roe v Wade. Those voting to overturn had no incentive to leak the decision. That leaves the four who opposed overturning it. The only justice that had the power to prevent the identification of the leaker is Chief Justice Roberts, who was one of the four even though he concurred with the Dobbs decision itself as far as a state’s authority to limit abortions beyond the first trimester.

This conclusion seems more likely than the idea that nobody can figure it out.

Irv Cohen

Hammonton

Environmental questions about offshore wind

Regarding the proposed 100 to 200 or more wind turbines proposed by a Danish company and PSE&G, has any research been done to determine the effect these monstrosities will have on the current wildlife environment? Will they affect the migration patterns of birds, butterflies, fish and marine mammals? What about the ocean floor?

We currently have five turbines in use, and I understand these few cause substantial bird mortality. What damage can 100 do? Do we really need any more turbines? This has the earmark of being a money maker for a few, and the beautiful shoreline should not be destroyed by a liberal cabal.

Jacqueline Crahalla

Brigantine