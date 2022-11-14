 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voice of the People, Nov. 14, 2022

  • 0

Supreme Court justices must know leaker

Regarding the recent column, “The Supreme Court has a long history of failed leak probes,” by Stephen L. Carter:

I was not impressed by Carter’s column about how difficult it was to determine who leaked a prospective Supreme Court decision. To believe that the justices themselves couldn’t figure it out is untenable.

The leak was not about the Dobbs decision but about the overturning of Roe v Wade. Those voting to overturn had no incentive to leak the decision. That leaves the four who opposed overturning it. The only justice that had the power to prevent the identification of the leaker is Chief Justice Roberts, who was one of the four even though he concurred with the Dobbs decision itself as far as a state’s authority to limit abortions beyond the first trimester.

People are also reading…

This conclusion seems more likely than the idea that nobody can figure it out.

Irv Cohen

Hammonton

Environmental questions about offshore wind

Regarding the proposed 100 to 200 or more wind turbines proposed by a Danish company and PSE&G, has any research been done to determine the effect these monstrosities will have on the current wildlife environment? Will they affect the migration patterns of birds, butterflies, fish and marine mammals? What about the ocean floor?

We currently have five turbines in use, and I understand these few cause substantial bird mortality. What damage can 100 do? Do we really need any more turbines? This has the earmark of being a money maker for a few, and the beautiful shoreline should not be destroyed by a liberal cabal.

Jacqueline Crahalla

Brigantine

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News