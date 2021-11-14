Voice of the People, Nov. 14, 2021

Cape May must act to make beach safe

Cape May beaches, at certain times of the daily tidal cycle, are unsafe for swimming, bathing and body surfing, and this continues to affect the safety, the health and the well being of paying beach patrons. The community and beach goers need timelines, action, professional experts to be hired as soon as possible.

What has the City of Cape May done after they had knowledge of the unsafe bathing conditions? Over the last 20 years, hundreds of back and neck injuries have placed disability into innocent families, and lives have been lost. The data shows that injuries most commonly occur during a three-hour window prior to and after the high tide, and the surf does not need to be kicked up by a coastal storm in order for serious injury to occur.

If Cape May does not take action immediately, the reputation as one of the No. 1 family beach towns in American is in serious jeopardy. We have the data and statistics from local hospital systems, Cape May Beach Patrol and Cape May Fire Department that support the hypothesis that the beaches and the surf zone are more dangerous than in other coastal communities. I think fiction has met reality and “Jaws” has become the Cape May surf zone.