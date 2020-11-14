Voice of the People, Nov. 14, 2020

Create good clean energy jobs with offshore wind development

New Jersey needs jobs. High unemployment and diminishing investment have hurt working families. Behind the leadership of Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney, there is opportunity within the offshore wind industry to change this.

This pandemic has reinforced the need to put the state on the right path towards an equitable, sustainable and prosperous future. In order for New Jersey to achieve the goals set forth by the Sustainable Recovery Agenda, it must ensure the offshore wind industry prospers.

Like most industries, the clean energy sector has seen unpredictable changes as a result of COVID-19. The U.S. clean energy sector added 13,556 jobs in August. However, 490,341 clean energy workers are still unemployed, a decline of 14.2% against pre-coronavirus employment levels. However, with the proper investment, this industry is poised for growth and expansion.