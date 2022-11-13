Voice of the People, Nov. 13, 2022

Larger NATO needed to avoid world war

Putin invaded his neighbor, miscalculating the resolve of NATO to remain united in the face of rising energy costs. Instead, NATO is stronger than before and has even more European countries seeking membership. Finland and Sweden, both with capable armies, collectively share a long border with Russia and quickly applied to join NATO after the invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly, 99-1, to support the Finland and Sweden entry. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 394-18 in support. Rep. Jeff Van Drew was one of those 18 voting nay, along with the likes of Marjorie Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Madison Cawthorn, Thomas Massie, et al.

Business Insider opined that, “The 18 no votes are another sign of the ongoing pro-Russia shift in the right of the party ignited by Donald Trump.”

Van Drew should explain his vote and how that could represent the viewpoint of the majority of his constituents. If it is merely his reluctance to committing more dollars to the defense of Europe, can one even conceive of the cost in dollars and misery if a third world war originates in Europe? I believe that would be inevitable if Russia expands further.

Tim Reilly

Galloway Township