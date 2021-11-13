Voice of the People, Nov. 13, 2021

Congratulate Biden on Afghan war end
In response to several recent letters criticizing President Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawal, I’d like to correct some of the misinformation contained in them. First, President Trump signed the surrender to the Taliban in 2020 requiring the withdrawal of all U.S. forces or the Taliban would ramp up attacks on Americans. Trump promised to get our soldiers out and failed.
Second, the $80 billion figure tossed around by writers as the amount of weapons left in Afghanistan isn’t accurate. That is the total amount of the cost of security in Afghanistan over 20 years. Third, the statements that “Americans were left behind.” The only Americans left behind chose to stay. Most are Afghanis with dual American citizenship who chose to stay with their families.
Lastly, Biden bears some responsibility for the 13 American soldiers killed in the airport attack. The responsibility for those murders lies with ISIS, which murdered them, not Biden.
I congratulate Biden for evacuating 124,000 people in only 19 days after the total collapse of the Afghan army that we trained for 20 years, who lasted a week and ran away. I congratulate Biden for ending a 20-year useless war. No more American soldiers will die in Afghanistan.
Greg Langan
Millville
Harris doing nothing about border crisis
I can’t believe that Vice President Kamala Harris was in Newark last month when other U.S. officials were in Mexico, meeting with the president about immigration. She is supposed to be the one in charge of the boarder crisis. Instead she is visiting another bakery. It seems like all she knows how to do is shop for donuts and pastry and giggle a lot.
I can’t believe she can get away with being vice president of the United States and not even showing up for the job. It’s no wonder half of the people don’t want to work. Why should they when they can watch the second in command of the country not doing anything at all.
Thousands of people are walking across the boarder every day. While she was eating cake, they found over 650 immigrants in trucks. Where is the root cause??
Gary Shoff
Egg Harbor Township