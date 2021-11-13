Voice of the People, Nov. 13, 2021

Millville

Harris doing nothing about border crisis

I can’t believe that Vice President Kamala Harris was in Newark last month when other U.S. officials were in Mexico, meeting with the president about immigration. She is supposed to be the one in charge of the boarder crisis. Instead she is visiting another bakery. It seems like all she knows how to do is shop for donuts and pastry and giggle a lot.

I can’t believe she can get away with being vice president of the United States and not even showing up for the job. It’s no wonder half of the people don’t want to work. Why should they when they can watch the second in command of the country not doing anything at all.

Thousands of people are walking across the boarder every day. While she was eating cake, they found over 650 immigrants in trucks. Where is the root cause??

Gary Shoff

Egg Harbor Township