Voice of the People, Nov. 12, 2022

Modern schools adjust their teaching methods

Regarding the recent letter, “Parents, taxpayers get input on school”:

The letter writer concerned about parents, taxpayers and school matters correctly identifies some of her words as “feelings.” Of course everyone is entitled to their feelings.

While there may be a time limit so that everyone gets a turn, no school board prevents parents from attending, asking questions or stating their opinion at board meetings. No need to invoke constitutional rights.

Second, sex education is no longer the domain of the family unit. As a recently retired third grade teacher, I can tell you that students even that young get much of their information from YouTube, TikTok and ads for personal products on TV. Once a child has access to social media or watches TV and unless parents can supervise their child’s exposure 24/7, that horse has left the barn. Schools are trying to give students some facts and a context in which to process what they are exposed to on a daily basis.

Third, teachers are contracted to work between 180 and 185 days. The two days of the teacher’s convention are not included in those days. In other words, no one is getting paid and playing hooky on those days. They are not getting free playtime.

Lastly, the trend is away from textbooks. The Somers Point district had a very forward thinking curriculum director. When I retired two years ago, language arts, math, science and social studies were all instructed using online curriculum. I would hope other districts are already using these outstanding tools and reducing the need for textbooks. School budgets are posted on each district’s website so that taxpayers and parents can see what school funding supports. Check it out.

I am sorry the letter writer did not stick with her profession a little longer. It is certainly not for the faint of heart but it is an immensely rewarding one. I still miss the children.

Maripat Perone

Somers Point