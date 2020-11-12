Voice of the People, Nov. 12, 2020

Communities divide America
We hear the word “community” used by politicians, news media and others when referring to groups of people that have common bonds with one another. Examples would be religious, ethnic, racial, social, economic, homeless and sexual proclivities all classed as communities.
The effect of putting people in community groups puts people at odds with one another. Classifying people in groups completely discourages the American “melting pot” tradition and pits one group against the other.
What concerns me most is the word “community” itself, as the word shares its root with the word “communism,” which pits one group against the other.
If people don’t melt in the melting pot, then America will fail.
Could that be the plan? It’s time the people wake up. I think we have been had.
Stephen Kruger
Brigantine
Proud of voters
I am so proud of everyone who came out and voted in this very important election and it demonstrates that we are not apathetic to the situation we are in during these times of very divisive rhetoric. A leader is supposed to lead and put country before self when they are President and sadly the current president is unable to do this so we must do it for him. I implore all of us to draw on our inner strength and turn away from this hateful, divisive language and instead concentrate on uniting together to get through these difficult times of the pandemic and work to resolve our issues of systemic racism, climate change, affordable health care and social economic disparity. Do not be drawn into the ramblings of a selfish outgoing leader who doesn’t care how he makes us look to the world by attacking our instititutions for his personal gain.
Deborah Williams
Millville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!