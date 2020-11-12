Voice of the People, Nov. 12, 2020

I am so proud of everyone who came out and voted in this very important election and it demonstrates that we are not apathetic to the situation we are in during these times of very divisive rhetoric. A leader is supposed to lead and put country before self when they are President and sadly the current president is unable to do this so we must do it for him. I implore all of us to draw on our inner strength and turn away from this hateful, divisive language and instead concentrate on uniting together to get through these difficult times of the pandemic and work to resolve our issues of systemic racism, climate change, affordable health care and social economic disparity. Do not be drawn into the ramblings of a selfish outgoing leader who doesn’t care how he makes us look to the world by attacking our instititutions for his personal gain.