Voice of the People, Nov. 11, 2022

Better American days with Trump recalled

Writers distracting us with everything Donald Trump ignore the fact that many of us now have to make a decision between food and fuel; we’re now afraid to walk on the streets; have seen children taught to despise the country. Police and firefighters are being spit on, but some think climate is their number one worry. Many can’t read or write, don’t know U.S. history, and may have no future. Many don’t work, but are offered government bribes and a free lunch on taxpayers’ backs.

We’re told almost everything we do is racist. Democratic politicians not only condone, but encourage riot and destruction in cities. District attorneys allow criminals to skate and be free to commit more crimes against citizens they pledge to disarm. There is open looting, and people are free to steal from store shelves. There are murders and gang shootings, assaults on innocent people, car jackings, and a border that no longer defines the country. There is lawlessness and strife and people are unsafe.

These things make so many of heartsick and afraid.

Trump distractions may work on some who don’t remember America as it existed only two years ago, but they won’t distract me. I remember what life was like over two years ago and it was a lot better. I know who has done this to us too — it wasn’t Trump.

Robert S. Viola

Somers Point

Reusable plastic bags could help food banks

I was thinking that perhaps the people who are collecting so many reusable bags from their grocery deliveries could see if their local food bank can use them. I know my local food bank used to ask for the plastic bags, before they were illegal, in order to distribute the donations. Maybe these reusable bags could fill that need. Just a thought.

Elizabeth Rumsey

North Cape May