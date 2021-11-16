Voice of the People, Nov. 11, 2021

Enact bill banning smoking in casinos
Gov. Murphy is still playing the game of politics, choosing to put the smoking ban ball in someone else’s court. He states the no smoking in casino bill that is sitting on his desk may be signed, but beware it still has to go through the Assembly and the Senate with Steven Sweeney being its president. Sweeney is sticking with his opinion that banning smoking will financially harm the nine casinos.
Casinos are no different from bars, state buildings and restaurants in making or loosing money. It is not fair.
George Edward Vlaszac
Northfield
Congress must not set medicine prices
Ten years ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 back-of-throat cancer. I know several people who have suffered with the disease, but I never thought I would be one of them.
Over the course of several months, I had dozens of chemotherapy radiation sessions and eventually, surgery. Nothing could have prepared me for how debilitating and painful the treatment process was. I became drained, physically and emotionally. At my weakest, I couldn’t even eat or take a shower by myself. But through life-saving medical treatments and world-class doctors, I survived and have been in remission since.
And this past year, biopharmaceutical innovation once again saved my life — twice. First, I had a successful open heart surgery last fall. Then, I was able to receive both my COVID-19 vaccines to protect from the deadly virus. As an immuno-compromised patient, I can’t tell you how much of a relief this was.
However, I worry that Congress’ recent price setting proposal – HR3 – could put medical innovation at risk. This law would give the government unprecedented control over our health care system, and I don’t want my access to care or the future development of cures to be at the whim of whoever is in office. America is a global leader in biopharmaceutical progress, and I hope we can retain that position.
John Atwood
Stone Harbor