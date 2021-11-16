Voice of the People, Nov. 11, 2021

Enact bill banning smoking in casinos

Gov. Murphy is still playing the game of politics, choosing to put the smoking ban ball in someone else’s court. He states the no smoking in casino bill that is sitting on his desk may be signed, but beware it still has to go through the Assembly and the Senate with Steven Sweeney being its president. Sweeney is sticking with his opinion that banning smoking will financially harm the nine casinos.

Casinos are no different from bars, state buildings and restaurants in making or loosing money. It is not fair.

George Edward Vlaszac

Northfield

Congress must not set medicine prices

Ten years ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 back-of-throat cancer. I know several people who have suffered with the disease, but I never thought I would be one of them.