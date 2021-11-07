Voice of the People, Nov. 11, 2021

A plan to save this failing nation

Arbitrary power has usurped the rule of law in today’s America. The catalyst for this phenomenon has been the pandemic, whether real or imagined. This country’s Machiavellian elected officials, from the municipal level right up to the federal government, grabbed power and continue to cling to it.

In many parts of the country a form of anarchy rules. Violent crime has skyrocketed, especially in many inner cities. Crises, too many to be enumerated here, are myriad. Our political and military leadership are at a nadir. The office of the president of the United States has been sullied. A profoundly compromised man is presented, marionette-like, to the public, and no one seems to be able to say that the first man is without clothes.

History has long provided a solution to the above scenario – the devolution of a legitimate government, as once exemplified by the Constitution of the United States, first into anarchy, and ultimately into tyranny. And do not think for one moment that this cannot happen. History has proven otherwise.

Is there a way out of this predicament? I believe so. It first starts with an examination of this country’s conscience. We were once a country under God. No more! Let’s bring him/her back into the equation.