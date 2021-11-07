Voice of the People, Nov. 11, 2021

A plan to save this failing nation
Arbitrary power has usurped the rule of law in today’s America. The catalyst for this phenomenon has been the pandemic, whether real or imagined. This country’s Machiavellian elected officials, from the municipal level right up to the federal government, grabbed power and continue to cling to it.
In many parts of the country a form of anarchy rules. Violent crime has skyrocketed, especially in many inner cities. Crises, too many to be enumerated here, are myriad. Our political and military leadership are at a nadir. The office of the president of the United States has been sullied. A profoundly compromised man is presented, marionette-like, to the public, and no one seems to be able to say that the first man is without clothes.
History has long provided a solution to the above scenario – the devolution of a legitimate government, as once exemplified by the Constitution of the United States, first into anarchy, and ultimately into tyranny. And do not think for one moment that this cannot happen. History has proven otherwise.
Is there a way out of this predicament? I believe so. It first starts with an examination of this country’s conscience. We were once a country under God. No more! Let’s bring him/her back into the equation.
Add to this prescription the following: stop killing the unborn; develop a humane and legal immigration policy; impose term limits on Congress; completely dismantle and reconstitute the public school system, and rid it of unionization; reform higher education by bringing back the ancient concept of the studia humanitatis, the liberal arts; break up the big tech companies, as they are destroying the minds of youth; let boys be boys, and girls, girls; cancel cancel culture and wokeness; stop politicising the electoral system; keep hands off the United States Supreme Court; and, finally, elect well-educated and virtuous men and women to office. All of this would be a good start to saving the United States of America.
Dennis A. Grohman
Pomona
Need cable alternative
I tried numerous times to get Comcast to replace two cable boxes that will work with two remote controls they sent us, so my mother could talk into the remote to change channels. My brother even sent a copy of our father’s death certificate, and I believe the company ignored that too.
How many times has Comcast discontinued channels and then after many people complain, the magical cable fairy waves their wand and channels return. The costs of basic cable keeps going up while the service should be rated an “F” for lying, bad attitudes, and lousy cable and lousy tech service with cheap boxes that fail.
This is what happens when federal and state representatives put the money in their pockets and deny us more choices. Yes, it’s federal too.
Where is the FCC? Where is this lousy state attorney general?
David Barsky
Atlantic City