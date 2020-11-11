Voice of the People, Nov. 11, 2020

Make oil, gas companies pay

Regarding the recent story, “These N.J. roads flood most often, data shows. The cost of fixing them could be $4.5B”:

The $4.5 billion that DOT estimates it will cost to repair New Jersey’s increasingly flooded roads is yet another example of how badly climate change is hitting state taxpayers in their wallets.

But these costs shouldn’t fall on everyday New Jerseyans alone. It’s past time state officials take action to make the fossil fuel industry pay their fair share of the damages. That’s why a growing number of elected officials, including myself, are calling on Gov. Murphy to follow the city of Hoboken’s lead and take legal action to hold oil and gas companies accountable for the damage caused by use of their products. Otherwise the people of New Jersey will continue to be left on the hook for the rising costs of a warming globe.

Caren Fitzpatrick

Linwood Atlantic County freeholder

