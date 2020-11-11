Voice of the People, Nov. 11, 2020

Make oil, gas companies pay
Regarding the recent story, “These N.J. roads flood most often, data shows. The cost of fixing them could be $4.5B”:
The $4.5 billion that DOT estimates it will cost to repair New Jersey’s increasingly flooded roads is yet another example of how badly climate change is hitting state taxpayers in their wallets.
But these costs shouldn’t fall on everyday New Jerseyans alone. It’s past time state officials take action to make the fossil fuel industry pay their fair share of the damages. That’s why a growing number of elected officials, including myself, are calling on Gov. Murphy to follow the city of Hoboken’s lead and take legal action to hold oil and gas companies accountable for the damage caused by use of their products. Otherwise the people of New Jersey will continue to be left on the hook for the rising costs of a warming globe.
Caren Fitzpatrick
Linwood Atlantic County freeholder
Democrats succeed in making U.S. look foolish
Congratulations to the Democratic National Committee. It has succeeded in making half of the people in our nation look like fools. Kamala Harris could not win a single primary, but the DNC handpicked her to replace Joe Biden if the need arises. Outstanding!
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
TV reports biased for Biden
I watched the election stuff on TV, and I coughed up my donut as I watched television reporters say, “President Trump made eight stops in Pennsylvania” and Joe Biden made “three stops,” and compared the number of “stops” for both candidates.
How ignorant can those TV reporters be? Or deceitful?
Those reporters were comparing a Trump “stop,” which was an event often with tens of thousands of people, to a Biden “stop” where Biden was speaking to several people and five empty chairs.
That is like comparing the sun to the dark side of the moon. Those TV reporters need a refresher course in honest reporting.
David F. Lipton
Toms River
