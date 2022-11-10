Voice of the People, Nov. 10, 2022

Biden energy policy puts Americans at risk

According to a recent Wall Street Journal editorial, “No American president has done more to make the US more dependent on foreign energy that Mr. Biden has in less than two years.” This administration took us from energy independence to going with hat in hand to ask the Saudis to increase production. President Biden went to the Saudi crown prince in July to ask for more oil production. After OPEC heard those pleas, it doubled its oil production cuts.

This coupled with the Biden policy to take 10 million more barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve continues to put us in grave danger. Reserves now are at the lowest point in nearly 40 years. Only a career politician would cut off oil from an ally (the U.S. oil and gas industry) and buy it from an enemy who calls for your death in their daily prayers. The obsession to prematurely drive us to green energy is putting us in unnecessary danger. Climate changes and a prime example is that Greenland used to be green and Iceland used to be ice covered. Today the reverse is true and that happened long before the industrial revolution.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. People need to take their eyes off the cell phone and pay attention. While it is the responsibility of The Press to speak truth to power, it is our responsibility to ask questions and think past the headlines from that same main stream media. It’s obvious that the Biden friendly main stream media won’t ask the hard questions.

Annamarie Donley

Egg Harbor Township