Voice of the People, Nov. 10, 2021

Ocean City neglecting its historic tennis

Recently the front page had stories about a million New Jersey COVID cases, a Murphy debate, the Afghan war and pickleball in Ocean City.

My last year as tennis court attendant at 18th Street in Ocean City was the first year of pickleball. Three tennis courts were replaced with 12 pickleball courts.

My job was to maintain and rent the three remaining tennis courts as well as the pickleball courts. When I questioned my supervisor about collecting pickleball court fees, I was told that pickleballers can purchase a season all-inclusive pass for $50. There is a potential of 60 players at any time on court.

Tennis players pay an $8 per hour court fee with no season pass option. Local tennis players were slighted on discounts and also had to contend with the constant clicking clacking of virtually a wiffleball and ping pong paddle and the cackling of 60 players crowded in the echo chamber created at 18th Street.