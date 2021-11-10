Voice of the People, Nov. 10, 2021

Ocean City neglecting its historic tennis
Recently the front page had stories about a million New Jersey COVID cases, a Murphy debate, the Afghan war and pickleball in Ocean City.
My last year as tennis court attendant at 18th Street in Ocean City was the first year of pickleball. Three tennis courts were replaced with 12 pickleball courts.
My job was to maintain and rent the three remaining tennis courts as well as the pickleball courts. When I questioned my supervisor about collecting pickleball court fees, I was told that pickleballers can purchase a season all-inclusive pass for $50. There is a potential of 60 players at any time on court.
Tennis players pay an $8 per hour court fee with no season pass option. Local tennis players were slighted on discounts and also had to contend with the constant clicking clacking of virtually a wiffleball and ping pong paddle and the cackling of 60 players crowded in the echo chamber created at 18th Street.
My last year attending coincided with the final year of the seasonal tennis director position. This position was replaced with a custom made politically selected year-round city position that consolidated the tennis program with other sports programs. Tennis suffered greatly. The tennis program in Ocean City, dating back to the early 1900s, consisted of the Harvey Lakes tournaments for singles and doubles, an assortment of tournaments including seniors and mixed doubles and father/son, mother/daughter, clinics, camps and lessons.
Not once have I seen an article in local newspapers covering one of these historic tournaments. Under the tennis director, all tournament results were published accompanied by a photo of the first and second place finishers along with the schedule for up-coming events. The lack of tennis leadership hurt Ocean City tennis. Bring back a seasonal tennis director.
Construct pickleball courts at the shuffleboard courts and then the excitement will double there.
Bill Shutz
Seaville