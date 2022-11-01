Voice of the People, Nov. 1, 2022

Supporting Van Drew in Second District

Stockton University orchestrated a very informative debate, with mostly thoughtful questions.

The applause from the audience did, however, seem to reflect a pro-Tim Alexander bent. Also, there were some rude shout-outs against Rep. Jeff Van Drew — which should have been better controlled.

Both candidates were well-prepared and delivered their answers effectively — although some snide remarks could have been dispensed with! While Van Drew avoided castigating the media (e.g. MSNBC), Alexander employed his own dog whistle in demeaning Fox News and Maga Republicans on several occasions.

While watching and listening, I thought of how President Biden would have performed in that kind of forum. His most recent verbal and personality deficiencies are becoming routinely apparent and are very disquieting.

The voters have to help restore congressional checks and balances on this amateurish Biden administration, so that government in a bipartisanship manner can solve the issues confronting society — particularly immigration, inflation, energy, clean water and air, and crime. Pandering to the extremists (left or right) is not constructive.

Ron Smith

Brigantine

Start with healthy food to overcome obesity

A recent letter suggests that we need “medicine” covered by insurance to combat obesity. What we really need, in my opinion as a retired biology teacher, is more available fresh vegetables and fruits, better education about healthy eating, and better regulation of the obesity causing prepackaged foods loaded with sodium and corn syrup — items designed to stimulate taste buds with no real use in genuine nutrition.

School lunches would be a good start to introduce healthy foods to the young.

Kathi Grace

Williamstown