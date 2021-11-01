 Skip to main content
Voice of the People, Nov. 1, 2021
Let Galloway residents vote on ACUA trash

A recent letter in Voice of the People asserted Galloway Township would be bound to a contract with the ACUA if a non-binding referendum on trash service is approved. It would not; that is why it’s called a non-binding referendum. Galloway residents would only be asked their opinion on a sample contract for town-wide trash and recycling services. You’d think Township Council would like to know resident preferences. Thereafter, council could negotiate a contract with any company or drop the idea.

A contract with ACUA was the recommendation of an independent feasibility study in 2019 approved by a 7-0 vote of council and costing $16,000. The study found the economies of a town-wide system would result in an average savings of over $100 yearly for more than 70% of residents, as well as improved service for all, e.g. weekly bulk item pickup. Similar savings are the reason 19 of 21 municipalities in Atlantic County already provide town-wide trash service.

Opposition to the non-binding referendum has come from Republicans fearful Democrats will achieve something they failed to do, from special interests, e.g. trash contractors who fear competition, and from a vocal, politically connected minority who have enjoyed a special tax break by avoiding paying taxes toward a basic community service. As a consequence the average family in Galloway pays too much for trash service.

They have also been denied an opportunity to voice their opinion.

To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, Galloway residents paid for the feasibility study, they should at least have a chance to vote on its recommendations.

Richard A. Goldberg

Galloway Township

