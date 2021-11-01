Voice of the People, Nov. 1, 2021

Let Galloway residents vote on ACUA trash

A recent letter in Voice of the People asserted Galloway Township would be bound to a contract with the ACUA if a non-binding referendum on trash service is approved. It would not; that is why it’s called a non-binding referendum. Galloway residents would only be asked their opinion on a sample contract for town-wide trash and recycling services. You’d think Township Council would like to know resident preferences. Thereafter, council could negotiate a contract with any company or drop the idea.

A contract with ACUA was the recommendation of an independent feasibility study in 2019 approved by a 7-0 vote of council and costing $16,000. The study found the economies of a town-wide system would result in an average savings of over $100 yearly for more than 70% of residents, as well as improved service for all, e.g. weekly bulk item pickup. Similar savings are the reason 19 of 21 municipalities in Atlantic County already provide town-wide trash service.