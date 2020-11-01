Voice of the People, Nov. 1, 2020

Rescued on golf course

I had a very unique experience recently and felt it was important for the people of South Jersey to understand the importance of police, firefighters and first responders. After my experience, I feel that I comprehend the importance of the wonderful, unselfish civil servants that go out every day and save people’s lives.

My friend and I went for dinner in my car, and it was pouring rain and no lights; it was pitch black, we went in the wrong direction, landed on a golf course and the front of my car landed in the pool on the course. The water was starting to come in on one side. I kept my cool, called 911, and she stayed on the phone with me until they found my car. They were there in eight minutes. The police, firefighters, tow trucks and ambulance.

Two men got us out of the car. They are the most caring, sweet men that get up every day to save people. People are crazy if they want to defund the police. They didn’t look to see what color we were, whether we were young or old, or rich or poor. They did their job to perfection.

My heart swelled with pride that these wonderful men live in our area and take such wonderful care of people in need.

Joanne T. Platt

Ventnor