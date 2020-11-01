Voice of the People, Nov. 1, 2020

Rescued on golf course
I had a very unique experience recently and felt it was important for the people of South Jersey to understand the importance of police, firefighters and first responders. After my experience, I feel that I comprehend the importance of the wonderful, unselfish civil servants that go out every day and save people’s lives.
My friend and I went for dinner in my car, and it was pouring rain and no lights; it was pitch black, we went in the wrong direction, landed on a golf course and the front of my car landed in the pool on the course. The water was starting to come in on one side. I kept my cool, called 911, and she stayed on the phone with me until they found my car. They were there in eight minutes. The police, firefighters, tow trucks and ambulance.
Two men got us out of the car. They are the most caring, sweet men that get up every day to save people. People are crazy if they want to defund the police. They didn’t look to see what color we were, whether we were young or old, or rich or poor. They did their job to perfection.
My heart swelled with pride that these wonderful men live in our area and take such wonderful care of people in need.
Joanne T. Platt
Ventnor
Higher tax trickles down
When someone says “I’m only going to tax the wealthy and corporations,” the middle class better hold onto their wallets. Under capitalism, job creating corporations must show a profit to survive. If taxes are raised on the company selling essentials like a refrigerator, they can either take down their profit to pay the tax, or raise the price of the product. It’s always the latter.
So who’s really paying the corporate tax? Likewise in services. Raise taxes on the company coming out to repair the air conditioner, and the company simply charges $95 to show up at your door instead of $75.
On taxing the wealthy, the super rich can always afford higher taxes, but the floating definition of “wealthy” can create a disincentive to spend. There are many more of what I would call the lower wealthy than there are the super rich. When you tax them to a level where they stop building that bigger house, buying that yacht or aircraft, the hard working middle class that manufactures and maintains those items lose their jobs.
Taxing the super rich on paper wealth like stock options should be raised substantially. They don’t create jobs. Too bad we’re not creative enough to tax money that creates jobs at a lower rate. Yes, people making several million make a lot of money. But, yes, they also spend a lot of money on things that create jobs. Give them a disincentive to spend, and those jobs go away.
Gene Chojnacki
Ocean View
No mask increases risk
I think those who refuse to wear masks are telling me they do not care about vulnerable people, the sick, the elderly or the poor, people I think would not make it past the curtains in the emergency room.
Doctors and scientists are simply asking during this world pandemic that people wear a mask and social distance. These are scientists who treat cancer, made sure a stroke or heart attack isn’t deadly, vaccinate people, made sure crops could be treated so that they flourish instead of die off, and keep water drinkable. This is not too much to ask considering health care workers have to take these precautions for many hours at a time.
I suppose people do have a constitutional right to refuse, however their recklessness is putting me at higher risk due to a recent kidney transplant. In March, I was nervous, scared and confused. Now I am just terrified. Is it really their rights that people are concerned about, or do they just not feel like complying? Just because people are tired of a pandemic does not make it go away.
Jessica Albertson
Vineland
