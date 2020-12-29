 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People: No Birch Grove dog park
0 comments
top story

Voice of the People: No Birch Grove dog park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

No Birch Grove dog park

I support a dog park in Northfield. But I do not support putting it in Birch Grove Park. Thanks to City Council that site is no longer considered.

I am quite upset with Councilwoman Susan Korngut, the chairperson of the dog park committee, for not being available for the Zoom meeting but having the audacity to criticize those who did attend.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

I am also peeved with Councilman Paul Utts for abstaining on the vote. What was his conflict? I applaud the rest of the council for taking a stand and having the courage of their convictions. Korngut’s absence and Utt’s abstention says it all. For more than a year, Korngut said a 503(c) foundation was being formed to start the dog park, yet that never has come to light.

Samuel Stone

Northfield

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News