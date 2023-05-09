Trump could win on policy successes

Being a MAGA supporter, I get the feeling that many Democrats seem to be getting dementia. Someone should advise them that Donald Trump is no longer president. Trump has been out of office for 2 years. Yet every time they don’t agree with something or an event occurs, they blame it on Trump.

If there was no such word as “race,” I don’t know how the Democrats would survive. All this negativity and lawsuits against President Trump is their way to try and prevent him from running in 2024. They are concerned that if he runs, there is a potential for him to win. This scares them, because he wants to take America back on the path to safety, security, fairness and prosperity for all the people.

If I have one suggestion for Trump, I would ask him to stop demeaning the other Republican candidates and strictly adhere to his policies that Made America Great Again. On the campaign trail, he should be touting all the positive policies that he instituted while in office.

With the failed economic policies of President Biden and his sinking numbers, Trump should have no problem being reelected. This country cannot survive 2 more years of control by Democrats.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing

Stand up to Xi, Putin by backing Ukraine

Regarding the recent letter, “China peace proposal could avoid big war”:

I would like to rebut the letter writer, who implores us to tell our representatives to stop supporting Ukraine with weapons and to support the plan put forth by President Xi of China.

Remember the failure and folly of Chamberlain priori to WWII. It both unwise and foolish to think that the autocrats would use a cease fire to negotiate a peace treaty with Ukraine. Neither party can be trusted. As far as the Russians are concerned, my maternal and paternal grandparents escaped from Russian suppression of Poland at the turn of the 20th century. I saw my grandparents and parents crying in 1956 when Russia took control of Hungary.

If we don’t support Ukraine, then what do we do for Moldavia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, etc.

It is time to stand up to Putin and Xi by supporting Ukraine and employing as many financial and technological sanctions we can.

I thank President Biden for standing up to Russia and bringing together a coalition to support Ukraine. The only party that should accept the peace plane is Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

Learn from history because history does repeat itself.

John Zaborowski

Ocean City

Offshore wind good for jobs, climate

As a construction worker in South Jersey, I find it very disheartening that Congressman Jeff Van Drew is trying so hard to thwart the progress we are making towards going green with offshore wind energy. The climate is changing. Global warming is real. Offshore wind is a step in the right direction, and our local workforce is ready to build and implement this new infrastructure.

These projects have been creating jobs and will continue to create jobs. I went to the hearing recently where I witnessed a partisan anti-wind committee question a panel of anti-wind experts. They all pushed a disproven theory about whale deaths and other vitriol.

Van Drew made the accusation that the government is colluding with big business, but I feel that it is he who is colluding with commercial fisherman and well-to-do beach homeowners at the expense of his hardworking constituents’ jobs and the overall health of the planet.

Jim Akers

Landisville