Voice of the People, May 9, 2021

Every year at this time, as state director of the Association of American Educators, New Jersey, I struggle to come up with the acknowledgement and gratitude that should be given to teachers every day, but this year in particular I’m really struggling. This year is unlike any other in education, and teachers deserve a level of praise and acknowledgement that far exceeds all years previous to this one.

The best place to start is always from the heart. I’m grateful to teachers for not only making people’s kids their kids, but for taking their care to unprecedented heights. From ensuring the volume levels on their microphones are turned up or muted; to building in dedicated times throughout the day to check-in on kids’ social and emotional well-being; to calming the parents whose connectivity and tech troubleshooting isn’t going very well; to spending extra time beyond their contracted time with kids to ensure mastery of content, or sometimes, just to talk; to knocking on the doors of the homes of the children they haven’t seen in a while to ensure their physical well-being. Gratitude won’t ever be enough.