Voice of the People, May 9, 2021

Turkey still denies genocide
The recent official acknowledgement of the Armenian Genocide by U.S. President Joe Biden has created a unique window of opportunity for reconciliation between Turkey, Armenia and millions of Armenians who live around the world. Turkey needs only to respond in a way that it has never responded before — by officially acknowledging the atrocities perpetrated against its Armenian population from 1915-1923.
During those years, in the shadow of World War I, the Committee of Union and Progress, which then headed up the Turkish Government, planned and initiated the annihilation of 1.5 million Christian Armenians by a process of deportation, mass killings and forced death marches into the Syrian desert of Deir-ez-Zor. Of my family of 58 who lived in the village of Arabkir, only my grandmother and mother survived.
The recent formal acknowledgement by the United States of this dark chapter in human history offers Turkey’s current leadership an opportunity to reconsider its long-standing policy of genocide denial. Unfortunately, Turkey’s initial response has been to recall its Turkish Ambassador from Washington, D.C. Subsequent statements by Turkey’s President Erdogan condemning the U.S. action are equally troubling.
It is time for Turkey to stop denying historical facts and to join the host of nations that have recognized the Armenian Genocide. Coupled with this admission, Turkey should also express remorse to Armenia and the international Armenian community so that this 106-year-old wound can start to heal.
To my Turkish friends I say, in acknowledging the truth there is peace and redemption.
Peter P. Karabashian
Ventnor
Group grateful to teachers
Every year at this time, as state director of the Association of American Educators, New Jersey, I struggle to come up with the acknowledgement and gratitude that should be given to teachers every day, but this year in particular I’m really struggling. This year is unlike any other in education, and teachers deserve a level of praise and acknowledgement that far exceeds all years previous to this one.
How do I begin to praise these amazingly dedicated professionals?
The best place to start is always from the heart. I’m grateful to teachers for not only making people’s kids their kids, but for taking their care to unprecedented heights. From ensuring the volume levels on their microphones are turned up or muted; to building in dedicated times throughout the day to check-in on kids’ social and emotional well-being; to calming the parents whose connectivity and tech troubleshooting isn’t going very well; to spending extra time beyond their contracted time with kids to ensure mastery of content, or sometimes, just to talk; to knocking on the doors of the homes of the children they haven’t seen in a while to ensure their physical well-being. Gratitude won’t ever be enough.
The definition of pivot was taken to a whole new level, and if every professional in every sector and corner of the world adapted and shifted their mind sets as well as the teaching profession imagine the possibilities. Overnight teachers transformed the learning space to remote learning and hybrid learning, then back to full-time in-person learning. They went full steam ahead into uncharted waters and navigated through technological processes and systems completely unknown, all while keeping their focus on students. They became the greatest example of successful entrepreneurship this world has ever seen.
Like formative assessments, they know the work is never complete, and they always adjust their lesson plans accordingly. Although the work of teachers is never complete, the contributions they make to society last far into the future.
Happy Teacher Appreciation Week to the world’s greatest influencers, who deserve to be celebrated every day.
Liz Parlett Butcher
Linwood