Voice of the People, May 8, 2021

Dubious library plan
The Oak and Main old schoolhouse recently was sold for $1 to a nonprofit. This group proposes to refurbish the building to house a children’s library. The Vineland Public Library already offers this service.
Unfortunately, our public library is operating under a diminished budget. Prior to the pandemic, the Vineland Public Library offered many wonderful children’s programs.
The recent article said the counsel for the Vineland Library Board of Directors is now involved in this nonprofit. The appearance of a conflict of interest in forming this organization seems at odds with the values of what a public library encompasses.
Apparently there was another buyer but that fell through or wasn’t approved.
I know competition is good but not when it hurts the community. Something is amiss here.
Lea Shapiro
Vineland
Report crimes to police
Regarding the recent Digital Voices comment about the Ocean City High School petition:
Allegations of sexual abuse, rape and assault are not school problems. They are police problems! Report them to the police, not a guidance counselor.
Richard Williams
Absecon
Obama started border cages
Regarding the recent political cartoon, “We’re making the Trump cages into Biden cages”:
President Obama built the cages. Look at the photos taken long before President Trump. Now we’re turning the Obama cages into Biden cages. I’m tired of the Trump bashing.
Judith Tiano
Egg Harbor Township