Voice of the People, May 8, 2021

Dubious library plan

The Oak and Main old schoolhouse recently was sold for $1 to a nonprofit. This group proposes to refurbish the building to house a children’s library. The Vineland Public Library already offers this service.

Unfortunately, our public library is operating under a diminished budget. Prior to the pandemic, the Vineland Public Library offered many wonderful children’s programs.

The recent article said the counsel for the Vineland Library Board of Directors is now involved in this nonprofit. The appearance of a conflict of interest in forming this organization seems at odds with the values of what a public library encompasses.

Apparently there was another buyer but that fell through or wasn’t approved.

I know competition is good but not when it hurts the community. Something is amiss here.

Lea Shapiro

Vineland

Report crimes to police

Regarding the recent Digital Voices comment about the Ocean City High School petition: