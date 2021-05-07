Voice of the People, May 7, 2021

The care my husband and I have received at an area hospital has been wonderful. We have a hospital affiliated physician as our primary care physician. If you go to the emergency room, the electronic medical records have never been set up to communicate with each other. Thus, your current medication list, for example, cannot be accessed by the ER. The only records they are able to access are any previous ER visits.

Of course I understand that people are assigned a hospitalist as their doctor. (Primary care doctors are no longer in hospital.) For those with a complicated medical history, it seems like starting from scratch. With COVID-19, family can’t help the patient with verbalizing their history/meds.

To make matters worse, if one needs a cardiac or pulmonary consult with a specialist while hospitalized, there are some doctors who are consultants who are not hospital physicians, and they don’t have access to hospital electronic medical records.

America has landed on Mars, yet it can’t program computer networks to communicate this life saving medical information. That’s unacceptable.

Joan Mahon

Villas