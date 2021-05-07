Voice of the People, May 7, 2021

Quit meat for climate
As of the recent Earth Day, we have reduced our carbon footprint by curtailing travel and thermostats. We recycle. But we can do so much more by cutting consumption of animal meat and milk products.
A recent article in The Guardian argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, as well as air and water pollution, depletion of soil and water resources, and destruction of wildlife habitats. Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires massive shift to plant-based eating. The Netflix feature “Seaspiracy” documents the devastating environmental impacts of the fishing industry.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat, fish and dairy products with vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
Everyone has a unique opportunity to heal the planet by transitioning to plant-based eating. We can begin with the 1-minute N.Y. Times diet quiz, then check out the rich variety of plant-based meat and dairy products at the supermarket. The internet offers ample advice and recipes.
Paul Marshall
Pleasantville
Siloed medical records
The care my husband and I have received at an area hospital has been wonderful. We have a hospital affiliated physician as our primary care physician. If you go to the emergency room, the electronic medical records have never been set up to communicate with each other. Thus, your current medication list, for example, cannot be accessed by the ER. The only records they are able to access are any previous ER visits.
Of course I understand that people are assigned a hospitalist as their doctor. (Primary care doctors are no longer in hospital.) For those with a complicated medical history, it seems like starting from scratch. With COVID-19, family can’t help the patient with verbalizing their history/meds.
To make matters worse, if one needs a cardiac or pulmonary consult with a specialist while hospitalized, there are some doctors who are consultants who are not hospital physicians, and they don’t have access to hospital electronic medical records.
America has landed on Mars, yet it can’t program computer networks to communicate this life saving medical information. That’s unacceptable.
Joan Mahon
Villas