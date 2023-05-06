D.C. won’t become next U.S. state

The U.S. Constitution provides for a federal district under the exclusive jurisdiction of the U.S. Congress. Washington, D.C., is not part of any U.S. state and is not one itself. The Residence Act, adopted on July 16, 1790, approved the creation of the capital district. The city was founded in 1791.

There have been several unsuccessful efforts to make the city into a state since the 1880s. Now U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer is making another attempt to have Washington become the 51st state. You can add his name to all the others that have failed in the past.

David M. Levin

Vineland

Probe before blaming

In response to the recent letter, “Science shows how to help the whales”:

Well said and to the point. People tend to blame things they don’t want or don’t understand instead of investigating the cause first before getting all huffy about why the whales are dying.

Anne Prettyman

Somers Point