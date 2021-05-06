Voice of the People, May 6, 2021

Fight for yourself

People should not be fighting their politicians’ fights, they should be fighting their politicians over the U.S. tax code.

Millionaires should not be paying less taxes than their employees. Warren Buffet said this years ago, that he pays at a lower rate than his secretary.

Corporations should not be allowed to hire part-time workers at $15 an hour without providing them affordable health care. These companies are making a killing on those savings.

The rich are not paying their fair share of taxes. Income tax is set up differently for them than the rest. Trickle down has never worked. Congress has done nothing for the taxpayers in years because they took pork belly away from their bargaining table. They have done nothing to earn their paychecks and health care. What happened at the Capitol was appalling and should have never happened, but when the going got tough they were removing their pins and hiding. As Cindy McCain said, John McCain would have been out there trying to stop them.

Congress passed the first COVID bill quickly, helping corporations and small businesses and the people got less than $2,000. A second bill aimed to help schools, towns and states, and with another check less than $2,000 took months.