Voice of the People, May 6, 2021

Fight for yourself
People should not be fighting their politicians’ fights, they should be fighting their politicians over the U.S. tax code.
Millionaires should not be paying less taxes than their employees. Warren Buffet said this years ago, that he pays at a lower rate than his secretary.
Corporations should not be allowed to hire part-time workers at $15 an hour without providing them affordable health care. These companies are making a killing on those savings.
The rich are not paying their fair share of taxes. Income tax is set up differently for them than the rest. Trickle down has never worked. Congress has done nothing for the taxpayers in years because they took pork belly away from their bargaining table. They have done nothing to earn their paychecks and health care. What happened at the Capitol was appalling and should have never happened, but when the going got tough they were removing their pins and hiding. As Cindy McCain said, John McCain would have been out there trying to stop them.
Congress passed the first COVID bill quickly, helping corporations and small businesses and the people got less than $2,000. A second bill aimed to help schools, towns and states, and with another check less than $2,000 took months.
I don’t know a small business owner who actually received anything from the first relief package.
I’m starting to think we’ve been brainwashed.
Let’s be as passionate for ourselves as we were for a bunch of rich people who don’t seem to give a damn about other people.
Phyllis Deblois
Tuckerton
Mighty Murphy strikes out
Once again Gov. Phil Murphy was wrong. An April 1 article titled “Another COVID surge in forecast” had the governor predicting that on April 18, New Jersey would have a daily high of 5,445 new cases and would not drop below 3,000 new cases until “mid-June at the earliest.”
Well, April fools ... the omnipotent Murphy was wrong, big time. The reported data on April 18 turned out to be 2,765 new cases, a little over half of what his highness predicted. Strike one.
As for hospitalizations, the data on the 18th was 2,095, well under the 3,000 predicted. Strike two for mighty Murphy.
The article goes on to say we could see high case totals of 8,000 in mid-May, with hospitalization in the 3,500 range through mid-June. I will keep tracking for sure, but I sense strike three is just a pitch away.
What exactly has the governor gotten right? Pretty much nothing. People shouldn’t need any further encouragement to vote him out in November.