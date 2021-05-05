Voice of the People, May 5, 2021

NJ must allow proms
The present state mandate limits outdoor gatherings to 200 people, except for funerals, weddings, political activities and religious services. All parents should contact their state representatives and the governor’s office to request that senior proms be added to the list of exceptions.
There is simply no significant health risk to allowing an entire senior class to attend their prom together outside. But as the rule is now, it is forcing some high schools to exclude some seniors from their own prom!
These young people have missed out on too much already. If it is safe for political activity, churches and weddings, why is it not safe for students who all go to school together every day to not get together outside for a special prom night?
Karyn White
Northfield
Keep Upper hotel small
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Updated hotel could help Strathmere in era of increased flooding”:
After reading the editorial, I had to respond. The Press and others continually referring to the present structure as a hotel is incorrect. It was and has always been motel.
Yes, it has been there for many years and needs to be replaced. However, not a gigantic solid wall, not four stories high but as wide as the entire block it would be on, from one street to the next. That lot, if sold as residentially zoned, would only be permitted one home to be constructed.
This possible hotel might have the equivalent of 15 families staying in that structure at a time. I believe the septic system would never be able to adequately handle the varying numbers of people, utilizing the bathrooms, the kitchens throughout their stays. The water table is very high and the ability for any septic system to handle the guests in 15 rooms on one small lot is insurmountable.
The roof of the proposed hotel is designed for entertainment. Parking, with only 19 spots, would cause daily problems. A typical single family residence has visitors daily, weekly and generates an additional two, three, four cars at each address; multiply that by visitors to 15 hotel rooms.
Referring to Strathmere as “an unstable spit of sand” is accurate, but comparing Sea Isle City and Ocean City is not. Those cities are five and 10 times larger and therefore, the possible flood control support is not accurate. One hotel will not change the rising of the water level, but might damage the environmental health of this sand spit.
Build a two story hotel with seven units. How would Press editors feel if they lived in an oceanfront community and a 15-unit hotel were built next to their homes?
Elaine Holsomback
Strathmere
New gun laws unneeded
Gov. Murphy has proposed ambitious gun control, safety measures. He should uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution and not try to sidestep it or defy it himself.
For one thing, we have more gun control laws than lawyers could count. All these laws are for the law abiding citizens, not the criminals. Try enforcing the laws we already have and on top of that stop tying the hands of the police and let them do their jobs.
I could shoot holes in Murphy’s latest proposals (no pun intended). He should stop trying to punish those who know what a firearm is used for and go after the criminals, or step down.
Patrick M. Matthews
Galloway Township