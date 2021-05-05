Voice of the People, May 5, 2021

NJ must allow proms

The present state mandate limits outdoor gatherings to 200 people, except for funerals, weddings, political activities and religious services. All parents should contact their state representatives and the governor’s office to request that senior proms be added to the list of exceptions.

There is simply no significant health risk to allowing an entire senior class to attend their prom together outside. But as the rule is now, it is forcing some high schools to exclude some seniors from their own prom!

These young people have missed out on too much already. If it is safe for political activity, churches and weddings, why is it not safe for students who all go to school together every day to not get together outside for a special prom night?

Karyn White

Northfield

Keep Upper hotel small

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Updated hotel could help Strathmere in era of increased flooding”:

After reading the editorial, I had to respond. The Press and others continually referring to the present structure as a hotel is incorrect. It was and has always been motel.