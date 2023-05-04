Focus on benefits of clean energy

It’s hard to make the right decision without good, solid facts. Unfortunately, over 30 South Jersey mayors and Rep. Jeff Van Drew have clouded the issue of windmills.

They have decided, or strongly implied, without evidence that the cause of an increase in whale deaths is survey boats from OceanWind, which is planning to build windmills off the New Jersey coast, providing clean energy for a region that is suffering the consequences of fossil fuel-induced climate change. All one has to do is live here to know we’ve experienced increased flooding.

But the facts differ. Reports from NOAA, the Bureau of Ocean Energy, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and other qualified organizations, released as recently as the day of the congressional hearing, show there is no credible evidence to link windmill survey boats and the dead whales washed ashore in the past few months. Whales have been dying at an alarming rate since 2016, long before wind surveys began.

An increase along the coast in menhaden, a favorite food source for whales, coupled with a tremendous expansion of shipping from the Port of NY/NJ and the unprecedented growth of the whale population have combined to lead to a greater number of commercial vessel strikes. These have been documented but are being ignored by those opposed to wind power.

The recent congressional hearing held in Wildwood featured a witness employed by the Caesar Rodney Institute, who, according to SourceWatch.org, received funding from the American Energy Alliance and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers. I attended the hearing; the witness was not in favor of the windmill project.

Offshore wind energy can help clean the air and water by giving us an option over fossil fuels. It also provides economic opportunities for the region. Let’s keep the issue clear; we are drowning in the effects of fossil fuels. Don’t be swept up in the hysteria being generated to rob us of the chance to clean up the air and water.

Harvey Roach

Cape May

Put wind turbines beyond the horizon

With regard to the continued debate over the wind turbines spoiling New Jersey’s coastline, I have just one question. Why aren’t they being placed after the horizon, just 3 miles extra? This is the case in Europe and nobody minds.

Rory O’Connor

Ocean City