Voice of the People, May 4, 2021

Bugdon made pilot possible
In my recent interview with a Press reporter about the pilot program to test the early voting equipment, as chairperson of the Atlantic County Board of Elections, I was greatly remiss in not mentioning that the entire pilot program would not have been possible without the tireless work of Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon and her staff. She and her staff spent weeks before the pilot and on the day of the pilot, making sure that everything was in order and operating properly.
All three election offices staff worked together to make this happen, along with cooperation from Buena Regional High School where the pilot was run and the folks involved with the actual elections being held. Again, I credit Bugdon with having all these diverse groups work so well together, although she regularly credits others with her own efforts.
I think every voter in Atlantic County should be grateful to the superintendent for all she and her staff have done to improve voting in our county.
Lynn Caterson
Absecon
Border crisis power abuse
I’ve had enough of tear down America better policies, enough of the lies, hate and hypocrisy of the Democrats in D.C. I think there is enough evidence to be found to start impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden, his family, Vice President Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Gerald Nadler, Maxine Waters.
These people have done more than abuse of power, creating a national security crisis, health and humanitarian crisis, the suffering migrants are going through because of Biden’s reduction of border security. To date Harris still has not gone to the border despite pleas from senators, governors of Texas and Arizona, and human right groups. They have crippled law enforcement, they are guilty of dereliction of duty, and all of this will create a financial burden on the American people for decades to come.
It is costing the American people $60 million a week just to house these migrants, not counting the cost of health care and education.
This cost will increase every day unless the border is closed and President Trump’s policy is put back in place. Yet through all of this, the media and the tech companies are still spewing lies, half-truths and false narratives to the American people.
We must hold them accountable for their actions. Stop the double standard once and for all.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township