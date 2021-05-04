Voice of the People, May 4, 2021

Bugdon made pilot possible

In my recent interview with a Press reporter about the pilot program to test the early voting equipment, as chairperson of the Atlantic County Board of Elections, I was greatly remiss in not mentioning that the entire pilot program would not have been possible without the tireless work of Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon and her staff. She and her staff spent weeks before the pilot and on the day of the pilot, making sure that everything was in order and operating properly.

All three election offices staff worked together to make this happen, along with cooperation from Buena Regional High School where the pilot was run and the folks involved with the actual elections being held. Again, I credit Bugdon with having all these diverse groups work so well together, although she regularly credits others with her own efforts.

I think every voter in Atlantic County should be grateful to the superintendent for all she and her staff have done to improve voting in our county.

Lynn Caterson

Absecon

