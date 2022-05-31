 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voice of the People, May 31, 2022

Biden drove gas price

Did people really expect gas prices to drop and stay down? To top that off, many want to blame the import of gas from the Russians. We only get about 9% of our oil from Russia. This would not explain the prices at the pump we are paying.

Start with forgetful President Biden and build the pipeline. He’s driving the prices up with stopping the pipeline and pushing electric cars, which haven’t got all the bugs worked out yet. But don’t listen to me and when he runs again, by all means vote for Biden again.

Patrick M. Matthews

Galloway Township

Self-serve gas costly sometimes

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Factors shift in favor of NJ self-service gas”:

The promotion of self-serving gas pumps defies logic. I travel the Pa. turnpike and N.Y. freeways and experience higher prices there, sometimes making two trips inside the building to pay. It could be more difficult for those with disabilities or one adult with small children. In NJ we have the privilege of being served and staying comfortable. Self-serve would be moving backward.

Bill Smith

Brigantine

