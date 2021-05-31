Voice of the People, May 31, 2021

Powerful Biden will restrain the dictators
President Joe Biden needs to talk turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a snake continuing to wrap himself around a once-democratic nation, squeezing out the spirit from freedom-loving citizens like all maniacal autocrats do.
One main topic will be recognition of Turkey’s responsibility for perpetrating genocide on its Armenian citizens, in much the same way as this nation, albeit a work in progress, recognizes its original sin of slavery, Germany recognizes its responsibility for the Holocaust, primarily targeting Jews but others as well, and on and on as mankind continues ascending toward its lofty goal of colonizing the cosmos while concurrently descending along the way into bouts of abysmal behavior.
Turkey has morphed into a dictatorship. America has avoided such an infamous journey to date, but its wounds still fester.
An experienced President Joe Biden will not appease Erdogan’s self-interest, reading him the riot act if he must, excoriating him for steering from NATO toward Russia.
This would bolster the president’s credentials with European allies. Further East, Xi Jinping, China’s president for life, seems to view Biden as a worthy opponent in his game of political pingpong and will think more than twice concerning any potential invasion of Taiwan, also realizing his Silk Road may be strewn with speed bumps and potholes as a Biden-led America begins to kick autocratic butt.
Putin will realize he’s dealing with a real leader wielding more stick than carrot.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township
Dems approve of Murphy
When media outlets tout the approval rating for Gov. Murphy, they should clarify the reason for his rating.
Records indicate that there are 1 million more Democrats in New Jersey than Republicans. Of course, the consensus for his approval rating is going to be above 50% since Democrats are the predominant political party in the state. New Jersey is a blue state and with his rating at 57%, it’s not hard to visualize how this percentage is established.
The fallacy of his approval rating, along with the higher rating for President Biden, is that both the state of New Jersey and the country are in a downward spiral. Until we stop the giveaway programs, the Democrats will have a higher approval rating. There is no way that America can sustain the present economic trends that the governor and president are initiating.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing