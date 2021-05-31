Voice of the People, May 31, 2021

Powerful Biden will restrain the dictators

President Joe Biden needs to talk turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a snake continuing to wrap himself around a once-democratic nation, squeezing out the spirit from freedom-loving citizens like all maniacal autocrats do.

One main topic will be recognition of Turkey’s responsibility for perpetrating genocide on its Armenian citizens, in much the same way as this nation, albeit a work in progress, recognizes its original sin of slavery, Germany recognizes its responsibility for the Holocaust, primarily targeting Jews but others as well, and on and on as mankind continues ascending toward its lofty goal of colonizing the cosmos while concurrently descending along the way into bouts of abysmal behavior.

Turkey has morphed into a dictatorship. America has avoided such an infamous journey to date, but its wounds still fester.

An experienced President Joe Biden will not appease Erdogan’s self-interest, reading him the riot act if he must, excoriating him for steering from NATO toward Russia.