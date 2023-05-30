Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bragg deserves praise for indicting Trump

Might a statute of limitation consideration have forced the hand of New York D.A. Bragg?

Either indict Donald Trump while relevant evidence falls within a window about to shut, or watch the case vaporize into the ether.

Whether the top prosecutor is able to convict Teflon Don, heretofore able to slither out of innumerable potential crimes, on what appears to be the lowest hanging rotten fruit on a tree full of ripening apples, time will tell.

It should be noted, disregarding brackish canal water spewed from talking heads in the media or political toadies, spraying the emanating stench with disinfectant, albeit not quite as odoriferous as other stink bombs not quite ready for prime time, is not a fool’s errand, indeed serving our system of justice well, demonstrating laws apply to all without regard to prominence or wealth.

Kudos to Bragg, assistant prosecutors, not to mention the grand jury’s thoughtful decision. These ordinary citizens have way more credibility than Republican bozos genuflecting to a Trump, who egregiously posted his picture with a baseball bat, suggesting he might clobber the target of his animosity.

To my mind that alone is sufficient to bring felony charges to the bully, but save the blatant threat for perhaps another prosecution.

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township

Whales call on people to protect life on Earth

Animals are acutely spiritual. Recently, a beloved wildlife sanctuary keeper in Africa died. The large herd of elephants way on the other side of the sanctuary reacted immediately. They trekked the entire distance without stopping and got to his home to show their gratitude and respect.

I look at the great whales as spirits that wish us to reflect deeply on how and why they’re dying on our beaches. I hear them wanting us to understand where our present massive declines of species started. The fish, birds, insects and mammals. All upon whom our lives depend.

And I remember when the great declines of species started. It started some generations ago when we were told that we would all live better through chemistry.

And with that mantra came DDT, much of which has still not broken down, and the forever chemicals which never will break down. They and the plastics are now in all the creatures and in all of us. And more, so much more. Harbingers of death.

We are now perilously close to a public health emergency on a planet that is quickly being rendered uninhabitable.

The great beached whale spirits are calling upon us to look deeply into our past, recognize the errors made, and set a new course — one that will allow for survival on this planet Earth.

Michael Diamond

Atlantic City

Atlantic County should pay its workers more

Regarding the recent letter by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, “County balances interests of workers, taxpayers”:

Allow me to answer Levinson’s letter referencing county employee salaries, in which he describes me as a “retired, disgruntled county employee.” I couldn’t have been that disgruntled if I worked there for 37 1/2 years. I think Levinson is making this personal because I frequently spoke up for my bargaining unit when I served as a shop steward.

I stand on my earlier letter, and also point out that Atlantic County employees are and have been among the lowest paid employees in the state for the last 30 years. Time to address this problem. He should talk to the county commissioners.

Chick DeCicco

Hammonton