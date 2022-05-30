Voice of the People, May 30, 2022

Don’t cancel debt others paid back

There is a scheme to cancel student loans because they are hard to pay back. Any loan is hard to pay back. If it’s worth taking in the first place, it should also be worth paying back what you owe. I’m really upset with this possible decision.

My reasoning is as follows. My wife and I are both college grads with advanced degrees. My wife went to a private university while I attended a public state of New Jersey college. After we were married we started our married life in a small apartment that we rented. Soon the rent increased. My salary didn’t and the repayment of my wife’s small college student loan was coming due. We were also expecting our first child. After much consideration, we both decided that the loan was there when we needed it and it had to be paid back. We were down to one teacher’s salary and paying back this small loan was somewhat painful but it had to be done.

Our answer was for me to work before school, if there was a job available; fortunately there was. Also, teaching night school and also teaching after school became a regular part of my job. Instead of working 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., I worked from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and also 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at night school class, if there was a class I was certified to teach.

To make a long story short, we paid off the loan. It was our responsibility to do this. Not doing it today seems to be the norm and that angers me. You are responsible for your debts! Allowing them not to be paid is a travesty and it’s angering those of us that are responsible and pay our bills. It’s also costing us more in taxes because of their irresponsibility. I will not vote for someone that advocates irresponsible financial behavior, at public cost.

James K. Aumack

Cape May

Rise in local prices is getting scary

It’s getting scary every time I go to a store to buy something. The price on my breakfast bagel sandwich, up $1, a 20% increase; my steak sandwich at lunch, up $2, a 12% increase; my regular bottle of wine, up from $8 to $9.33, a 17% increase!

Welcome to inflation, friends. Don’t blame your local merchants for price increases. It’s excessive federal government spending driving prices up.

Stephen Schmidt

Galloway Township

Troubling payments to Rutgers coach

Vivian Stringer has announced her retirement as the very successful head women’s basketball coach at Rutgers. The financial circumstances of her retirement are troubling.

She signed 5 year, $5.5 million contract in April 2021. It included a $200,000 yearly signing bonus payable in July. She did not coach the entire 2021-2022 season, yet received over $1,000,000, including the bonus. This was approved by Rutgers.

Since she will retire on Sept. 1, will she get her bonus on July 1? In addition to her pension, she will receive $872,988 as part of a “retirement agreement.”

Stringer should not be blamed for this, these terms were approved by Rutgers. Our tax money well spent.

Stan Pszczolkowski

Ocean City