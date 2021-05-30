Voice of the People, May 30, 2021

Boosted jobless pay threat to businesses
Whether it’s COVID fear, child-care issues, excess unemployment benefits or all three, Jersey Shore employers relying on workers who qualify for unemployment may lose another summer because they can’t find workers. Based on personal experience trying to fill 18 full-time positions in Atlantic County, it seems to me expanded unemployment is to blame.
N.J. employees making $38,000 or less can collect the same amount of money, or more, via unemployment, thanks to the federal government’s expanded benefit until September. That’s the equivalent of making $18.27 per hour for working 40 hours a week.
As an owner of three hair salons, our data indicates that an average stylist makes $25 per hour including tips. That’s $986 weekly or roughly $50,000 annually. Yet, over 40% of job applicants don’t return calls or show for interviews. This isn’t unique to salons, nor is it confined to N.J.
Many employees have learned they can stay home, launch a limited side gig, and make more money. A stylist taking just 10 clients from a salon can make roughly 15% more while only working five hours a week. This is true for a former bus-boy who power washes, a former waitress walking dogs, a former stock person doing handy work etc. With no effort, their income is the same, and with just a little effort they’re making more money, much of it under the table.
Note, they’re taking clients from businesses that pay taxes and are jeopardizing the ability of businesses to stay open. Shore businesses rely heavily on the labor segment most impacted by the federal overpayment. Unlike larger companies, it’s more difficult for small business owners to increase wages. Consequently, many business that survived last summer’s shutdown may not survive this summer’s labor shortage.
It seems prudent for readers to contact their state legislators and implore them to stop state acceptance of federal expanded unemployment funds, to help ensure we don’t lose another summer and possibly fuel additional small business closures. There are plenty of employers wanting to hire employees at good wages, but we can’t compete with the U.S. government.
Vaughan M. Reale Margate
Quit giving Murphy attention he craves
After reading a bold headline about Gov. Phil Murphy recently, I have a suggestion: Stop printing this guy’s name. He is like a child that wants to get attention, even it makes him look foolish.
He needs another 30 days of extended health emergency powers ... because how else will he get his attention?
We have suffered enough this past year without giving him more of the limelight. Giving him less would be a public service.
Peter Lish South Seaville
Work together needed
The Hatfields (Democrats) and the McCoys (Republicans) continue to fight each other for control of the federal government. Can these political parties ever come to a meaningful dialog?
The citizens of this country are getting tired of watching the nasty verbal assaults between them. When the time comes, the only recourse we have is to replace them with politicians that will work together for the good of the country.
David M. Levin Vineland