Voice of the People, May 30, 2021

Boosted jobless pay threat to businesses

Whether it’s COVID fear, child-care issues, excess unemployment benefits or all three, Jersey Shore employers relying on workers who qualify for unemployment may lose another summer because they can’t find workers. Based on personal experience trying to fill 18 full-time positions in Atlantic County, it seems to me expanded unemployment is to blame.

N.J. employees making $38,000 or less can collect the same amount of money, or more, via unemployment, thanks to the federal government’s expanded benefit until September. That’s the equivalent of making $18.27 per hour for working 40 hours a week.

As an owner of three hair salons, our data indicates that an average stylist makes $25 per hour including tips. That’s $986 weekly or roughly $50,000 annually. Yet, over 40% of job applicants don’t return calls or show for interviews. This isn’t unique to salons, nor is it confined to N.J.