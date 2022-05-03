Voice of the People, May 3, 2022

Electric vehicle benefits still look overrated

All these ads are getting people excited about electric cars. Consider this, possibly sitting for hours waiting for your car to charge, the expense of a home charger (which is different for each type of car), your electric bill, the load on the power grid (which already has problems). How in the world will we be able to power all these cars and our homes and businesses?

I read a story about a person who torched their car because the battery went bad and the cost would be $22,000 to replace it. Also we are told it is good for the environment? According to the federal Energy Information Agency, 61% of electricity is generated from fossil fuels — coal, natural gas, petroleum and other gases. I hope people will think before buying a new EV.

Susan Hammell

Egg Harbor Township

Oil companies benefit from wartime prices

U.S. imports 1% of its oil from Russia while Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell profits are at their highest level in over 7 years. Big Oil profits when prices surge, and corporations will cash in on this crisis. “Oil companies are making a fortune from soaring prices.

Oil companies clearly favor their investors, flipping the bird at suffering Ukrainians not to mention American consumers, allowing Putin, along with them, to reap the harvest of excess profits, continuing to fund his barbaric war, I believe committing war crimes, while filthy rich oil tycoons buy more expensive yachts, cars, estates and so forth, relying on Republicans to set up President Biden as the patsy, beating up on the president, falsely claiming he is responsible for surging prices at the pump, letting the profit uber alles crew get away with their anti-American anti-Ukrainian pro-Putin behavior!

How might oil executives and heavyweight investors in fossil fuel industries sleep at night, profiteering in such a reckless manner, somehow ignoring or disregarding the facts, the blood accumulating on their hands, indirectly prolonging a horrific war?

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township