Voice of the People, May 3, 2021

God a force in physics

I read with great interest the recent article, “Results of two experiments defy physics rulebook,” which challenge how physicists believe the universe works at a subatomic level. Particles like the muon may not be living in the seemingly empty spaces between them as thought. There’s something that “seems to fill in all of the space and time.” Physicist David Kaplan of Johns Hopkins University says that something could be explained by a new particle or force.

Once again, scientists have stumbled just like they did, in my opinion, with their long-accepted Big Bang Theory, which says the universe exploded and was formed from unimaginable dense, heated, marble-sized matter. But all explosions gradually dissipate once they reach their maximum outer limits, then collapse and fall back in on themselves. That’s not what’s happening with our universe as recently discovered. Not only is our universe continuing to expand, its rate of expansion is actually accelerating not slowing down in direct contradiction of how all explosions work, refuting the Big Bang Theory.