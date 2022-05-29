Voice of the People, May 29, 2022

French election model of security, efficiency

France’s secure election with paper ballots, voter ID and no mail-in or early voting makes America look utterly corrupt and incompetent. Also, they counted the votes in one day.

Giancarlo Ioannucci

Galloway Township

Disinformation agency Biden’s thought police

Enough already. The Biden administration’s contempt for the American people is sickening. Lightweights, all of them, they circle the wagons when their death grip on free speech, aided and abetted by the corrupt mainstream media, is threatened.

Biden’s answer? His genius advisors (handlers) add “thought police” to his arsenal against the people of America. Lap dogs NBC, ABC, CBS, N.Y. Times, Washington Post and such will hail this move as brilliant. They seem like willing accomplices to yet another attack on the American people and on democracy. Despicable only begins to describe the Biden administration.

Dave Chapman

Cape May

Don’t overly heed election accusations

Lots of people have tuned into the upcoming political arena, be it a presidential candidate or a local upstart. The accusations and promises made are as varied as the candidates themselves.

The startling issues, right or left … or left to right, are geared toward women’s rights (abortion or not), abusive behavior (lots of accusations, more than enough), coupled with tax evasion and such. It has us wondering who is the better or worse candidate.

Were there always so many personal issues or were candidates kept in bounds. Perhaps many of the accusations geared toward prospective candidates are not any more potent than in past years (when all was quiet or hush hush).

As voters, we should be concerned about who stands to gain or lose by these accusations, which mount day by day. There is no perfect candidate, but voters have the choice to make the decision. Not so in other countries. That is the key, democracy.

Therefore, as Americans, we should be very careful where we place the dot on the ballot, be it a primary or general election. We have the luxury of deciding our leaders, hopefully with detailed research by sophisticated voters – not unduly swayed by media or other people’s preferences.

American voters are the most vital factor in the upcoming and all elections, from the local level all the way up to the White House.

Surely, no one’s perfect. We must decide what matters most to us.

Dolores M. Hall

Pittsgrove