Voice of the People, May 29, 2021

Take cyberattacks seriously

The U.S. has received yet another warning. A cyberattack shut down the gasoline pipeline that supplies the life blood of the East Coast economy, crippling southeastern states. This is not the first cyberattack by foreign entities on the USA, but should serve as a wake-up call as to our vulnerability. What’s next, the electric grid? This could be catastrophic, resulting in chaos and many deaths.

The question remains, what is the government going to do about it? This is a national security issue of the highest order and the White House only eventually took steps to ease the gas shortages. The company forked over almost $5 million in ransom money to the perpetrators. Nothing like incentivizing our enemies.

Where are the FBI, CIA, NSA and Homeland Security on this? Perhaps they don’t have the additional manpower needed at this time for silly issues of national security. I guess they’re busy focusing on being woke and up to speed on critical race theory. Of course they have their main priority of rounding up those pesky President Trump supporters who had the uninvited gall to crash the party at the Capitol Building and put their feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk. Gee whiz, maybe we’d have been better off with Merrick Garland on the Supreme Court.