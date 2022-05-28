Voice of the People, May 28, 2022

US must commit

to defeating Russia

I never thought I would see the day when the word of the United States of America was meaningless.

Three decades ago, Ukraine was the third largest nuclear power. The 1994 Budapest Memorandum guaranteed Ukraine’s security if it gave up its nuclear weapons. This document was signed at the highest level by heads of state of the U.S., U.K. and Russia. Ukraine fulfilled its promise to denuclearize but now the U.S. is not fulfilling its obligation. Should anyone believe us ever again?

While it’s true that we are finally committing dollars and armaments, I do not believe that the Biden administration is committed to Russia’s defeat for this unconscionable massacre of the Ukrainian citizens. The administration only says that Russia will not take all of Ukraine. If Russia is allowed to seize and retain the area of Ukraine along the sea, Ukraine will be a land-locked country.

This coupled with the Afghanistan fiasco & the lack of security along our dangerous southern border more than ever shows that elections have consequences. People should pay attention.

Annamarie Donley

Egg Harbor Township

Help Russian athletes

defect to America

I have read that many professional and amateur athletic associations are refusing to let players from Russia and Belorussia into various tournaments. They say that are doing this to show solidarity to the people of Ukraine.

I feel this is exactly the wrong approach. Promotors of these events should seek out these athletes and not only invite them but help them bring out their families. That way the athletes will be able to defect and ask for asylum. Many would like to leave but cannot afford to bring their family members with them. I am sure that many would denounce the Russian government if they could do so without fear of retaliation.

James B. Berg

Egg Harbor Township