Voice of the People, May 28, 2021

NJ policies suspected in family fatality

My mom had mild/moderate dementia. In January 2020, she moved to assisted living to be around more people and live a better life. I am her only surviving daughter.

Mom was adjusting to her new living arrangement and doing fine when the pandemic hit. All of a sudden, I could no longer visit her. I spoke with her on the phone many times a day. The problem with that was she was nearly deaf and depended on reading lips. The masks also made it difficult for her to communicate with staff.

Almost a year passed. I kept assuring her that we would be together soon. The vaccines were being distributed in December … to prisoners at the Cumberland County Prison before my mom. My mom finally got her first vaccine on Jan. 21. Soon after, she was congested and coughing. By Feb. 2, my mom was very ill and had to be rushed to the hospital.

She was diagnosed with COVID. The staff assured me they had no other positive residents at that time, but what about the staff? Gov. Murphy placed all these visitation restrictions on family members when staff come and go every day. I believe my mom contracted the coronavirus from a staff member.