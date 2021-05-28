Voice of the People, May 28, 2021

NJ policies suspected in family fatality
My mom had mild/moderate dementia. In January 2020, she moved to assisted living to be around more people and live a better life. I am her only surviving daughter.
Mom was adjusting to her new living arrangement and doing fine when the pandemic hit. All of a sudden, I could no longer visit her. I spoke with her on the phone many times a day. The problem with that was she was nearly deaf and depended on reading lips. The masks also made it difficult for her to communicate with staff.
Almost a year passed. I kept assuring her that we would be together soon. The vaccines were being distributed in December … to prisoners at the Cumberland County Prison before my mom. My mom finally got her first vaccine on Jan. 21. Soon after, she was congested and coughing. By Feb. 2, my mom was very ill and had to be rushed to the hospital.
She was diagnosed with COVID. The staff assured me they had no other positive residents at that time, but what about the staff? Gov. Murphy placed all these visitation restrictions on family members when staff come and go every day. I believe my mom contracted the coronavirus from a staff member.
My mom passed away on March 4. The hospital staff could find nothing physically wrong with her. However, due to COVID, she stopped eating and drinking, and I watched through a nursing home window while my mother withered away. Once, she motioned to me to come in but I wasn’t allowed to sit with her.
Now, visitors are allowed in the assisted living facility. It’s too late for my mom and me. One person from each family could have been allowed to visit the facility. I think the governor’s policies contributed to the death of my mother.
We need a governor who is an independent thinker and will not follow the leaders of neighboring states … a governor who will put the residents of New Jersey (north and south) first.
Hopefully the people of N.J. remember this when it’s time to vote.
Karen Farside
Vineland
Murphy still lets tenants not pay rent
Don’t bother writing to Gov. Phil Murphy. You will never get a response. Of course I did not really expect to have him personally respond to me, but at least the courtesy of a reply by someone in his office. I am a landlord in New Jersey and have been providing housing to low-to-moderate-income families for 51 years.
I have sent three letters pertaining to the COVID situation faced by landlords that have collected no rent for 15 months yet they cannot evict their tenants. I have a very large number of rentals and I will survive this pandemic. However, the small landlords desperately need his help. Murphy must stop extending the “no lock out status” — he is killing us!
The small landlords who only own two or three rental units still have to pay their mortgage, taxes, insurance, utilities, etc., even though their tenants are not paying. Enough is enough.
We are 100% aware of the great Department of Community Affairs program now available to help tenants. However, many of the deadbeat tenants who have not lost any income since COVID hit do not qualify and they know they do not have to pay a dime in rent and yet Murphy lets them stay.
Stimulus checks created a 9.8% increase in retail spending last month and the governor is opening everything up over the next few weeks, yet he continues to crush the landlord. Who should have to work 15 months without any pay?
Richard G. Gober
Ventnor