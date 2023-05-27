Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Democrats responsible for many outrages

The Democratic Party seems to have given us a corrupt and senile president. People should admit it.

The system does too little to stop election fraud (mention it and you get censored). There is one-sided political persecution with an FBI, CIA, DOJ and media going after Republicans for even petty of charges, some fabricated (Russia collusion for example), while never touching Democrats (Hillary Clinton destroying evidence and the Hunter Biden laptop). Lies are their constant tool.

The borders are nearly wide open to illegal immigrants, allowing criminals and possibly terrorists into the country (while Americans were losing their jobs if not vaccinated and legal immigrants are cheated). I guess the roads are not crowded enough and people have lots of money to support, feed, provide medical care and educate these illegal immigrants, right? The goal seems to be creating future Democratic voters.

Democratic cities are under a crime wave due to intentional lack of prosecutions by liberal district attorneys and mayors. The party supports the perversion of teaching transgenderism and homosexuality to children, supporting radical sex change hormone treatments and surgeries even before adulthood and opposing parental input. Their requirements would force people’s daughters to share their showers, dressing rooms and bathrooms with biological men, and destroy women’s sports with biological males identifying as females. And the mass killing of the innocent unborn seems to be a sacred right to them.

They want to ban gasoline and diesel cars and trucks, even lawn mowers and gas heaters because of their climate agenda, based not on science but on flawed models (see Patrick Moore, co-founder of Green Peace). They have destroyed U.S. energy independence, and have dangerously drawn down the Strategic Oil Reserve for political gain. Now they won’t even negotiate on reducing the deficit spending which is destroying the nation with debt. The Republicans, thank God, are standing against all this destruction.

Those voting for Democrats are responsible for this insanity. They should stop listening to the party’s lackeys in the mainstream media. The nation’s future is in the balance.

Dave McIntosh

Egg Harbor Township