Voice of the People, May 27, 2022

Tighten US oversight of dog breeders

If you are considering welcoming a puppy into your home, please consider adopting a dog from a shelter.

There are so many precious dogs (and cats) who need loving homes.

If not, find a responsible breeder. Pet store puppies too often are purchased from cruel USDA-licensed breeding facilities known as puppy mills, where animals suffer horribly with little to no oversight from federal regulators.

A couple of months ago, a USDA licensed dog breeder in Iowa was forced to surrender over 500 dogs and puppies, living in horrific conditions — many sick and injured with no veterinary care, little food and water, and living in their own waste.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture must have known of these conditions and has the authority and responsibility to protect these animals and to make sure they are provided with humane care, but unfortunately seemed to ignore these violations.

Lawmakers need to do more for vulnerable animals. A new federal bill called Goldie’s Act would protect animals at these breeding operations.

Goldie’s Act is named for a golden retriever who died at this Iowa facility.

The legislation would help protect these animals by requiring more frequent and better inspections, confiscating suffering animals, and imposing monetary penalties for violations. Moreover, inspectors would be required to share information with local law enforcement.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew should cosponsor H.R. 6100, Goldie’s Act.

Julie Senack

Linwood

Let people buy from Canadian pharmacies

I recently contacted Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s office about the high costs of prescription drugs, forcing millions of Americans to buy life sustaining drugs from Canadian pharmacies.

It sent me a letter about immigration. It didn’t include anything Van Drew is doing to lower the costs of drugs or protect our right to buy from lower costs Canadian pharmacies.

Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker are pushing for a bill that will deny millions of Americans the right to buy prescription medications from Canadian pharmacies, since they are with Big Pharma. The same must apply Van Drew.

David Barsky

Atlantic City