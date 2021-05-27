Voice of the People, May 27, 2021

End qualified immunity from lawsuits for police

If police violate people’s constitutional rights, shouldn’t they be held accountable? State Sen. Nia Gill’s proposal would address a serious injustice by allowing the victims of police misconduct to have their day in court.

S-3730 would follow the lead of New York City and several states by ending a disputed legal defense called “qualified immunity,” which some bad cops use to have lawsuits against them dismissed.

This change would let victims of excessive force or illegal searches get the justice they deserve and help New Jersey cultivate better police-community relations.

People shouldn’t let special interests block this much-needed reform. Pro-police lobbying groups and the politicians beholden to them are smearing this proposal. State Sen. Jim Holzapfel’s characterization of qualified immunity as a way to “discourage frivolous lawsuits” is an insult to people’s intelligence.

We should stop kowtowing to police over the citizens they serve. We should end qualified immunity.

Stephanie Black

Bridgewater

Basin bathroom neglected