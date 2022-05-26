Voice of the People, May 26, 2022

Chaos may give power to politicians

I think there are two basic kinds of behavior in the population. One group likes civil order and laws that provide for a peaceful society. The second group loves chaos, and confusion within society. I think this group has discovered chaos provides them with power and wealth.

President Biden and his backers seem to love chaos. By creating this chaos, this group ensures the opposition will have so many problems on many fronts that concrete opposition to the chaos is a most difficult task.

For Biden and his crew, open borders is a perfect step in achieving chaos. The over-whelming human traffic across the border has made law enforcement an impossibility. The mostly Republican border states are the recipients of this. Perhaps Biden and his crew assume these illegal border crossers are future Democrats.

This avalanche of humanity impacts society financially as these illegal immigrants attempt to find a means of taking care of themselves. There are enough people in this country, already citizens, that need this help now.

The citizens that need help already vote for the Biden gang. They would benefit not from chaos, but from free cell phones, cheaper gas and oil, lower food costs, and opportunities for education and training.

Biden and his supporters seem to think that authorizing sex education for young children will guarantee more confusion. Some say a very small percentage of children needs this type of education, but this is a job for the parents.

Democrats seem to find strength and money in chaos, so the Biden administration doesn’t want cures for it. Look what their neglect of the laws within the cities has produced.

Howard Levine

Egg Harbor Township