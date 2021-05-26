Voice of the People, May 26, 2021

Pointless Boardwalk noise, neglect afflict A.C.
Daily, I bike 16 miles on the Boardwalk, and turn around in Gardner’s Basin. I begin at 5 a.m., and am overwhelmed by the noise emanating from the casinos at that time.
The music and announcements blaring from the speakers is offensive. There is also a row of televisions with their volume turned up just a few feet apart from each other. The only sound one ever hears on Atlantic City Boardwalk is noise.
What confuses me the most is why these speakers are turned on? The only pedestrians on the boards at that time are the home-bound prostitutes; the staggering druggies and alcoholics, the homeless and exercise fanatics, none of whom wish to be bombarded by incessant noise. Fines should be issued to these casinos for their incessant, dangerous and ear numbing decible levels.
Plus, while Gardner’s Basin attempts to attract families with its aquarium and scenic views, its pathways are covered in broken glass from discarded liquor bottles, and its port-a-potties are disgusting.
Nature has blessed Atlantic City with beautiful beaches and water, yet between the garbage, the noise, the derelicts, people walking their dogs on the boards – sometimes allowing them to urinate and defecate -- why would any visitors come to the city? The Boardwalk is an incredible man-made accomplishment, there is no other Boardwalk like it in the world, yet Atlantic City has managed to bring deterioration to the Boardwalk from its lack of fiscal responsibility and neglect.
Fines should also be issued to shop/restaurant owners not keeping their store front free of garbage and debris; the city not maintaining and cleaning its port-a-potties; to people walking and running their dogs on the Boardwalk.
Jodi Rose
Linwood
Voters must take power from autocrat Murphy
So we are coming up on a primary next month, June 8. And the king has granted us the privilege of going to a voting booth to cast our precious vote. And it is precious and made all the more so after it was so arbitrarily taken away from us last year, for our protection. Yeah right.
I was, however, able to stand in a block-long line to purchase alcohol, or in supermarkets and big retailers. But no it was too dangerous to go and vote.
Of course, a lot of tax money is generated by the liquor stores and the big box stores, so Gov. Murphy couldn’t shut them down because he would lose that revenue. But not so for the mom and pop stores -- guess they didn’t generate enough tax dollars. Every day he would decide who lived and who died by deciding what businesses could and could not open. I felt like I was watching the Hunger Games during his daily briefings, when they would flash the pictures on the screen of those who died. And how many died in the nursing homes? They don’t talk much about that.
Now Murphy is ever so slowly granting us more freedoms. Freedoms that should have never been taken away. It’s a joke anymore. Time to move on, time to remove the masks. More people are vaccinated but if you want to wear a mask, then do so. But it’s time to open everything up all the way.
But I fear he will not give up his power and unless he is voted out in November. We may well be facing this again.
So think about this past year and life before COVID. Think about what it means to live in America. Land of the free and home of the brave.
The decision is an easy one. Take yourself and your friends and neighbors to the polls and vote. And get us out of the twilight zone.
Jeannie Petrarca
Egg Harbor Township
Get full FDA approval before colleges vaccinate
I consider Stockton University’s requirement that students be vaccinated to be involuntary participation on their part in gene therapy testing. I think the university should be responsible for requiring vaccinations that the FDA’s emergency authorization, not its formal more time-consuming normal approval. The term "authorized" defines the risk as higher than "approved for emergency use."
I think this shows the idiocracy that universities have become, a failure at education.