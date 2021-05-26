Voice of the People, May 26, 2021

Fines should also be issued to shop/restaurant owners not keeping their store front free of garbage and debris; the city not maintaining and cleaning its port-a-potties; to people walking and running their dogs on the Boardwalk.

Jodi Rose

Linwood

Voters must take power from autocrat Murphy

So we are coming up on a primary next month, June 8. And the king has granted us the privilege of going to a voting booth to cast our precious vote. And it is precious and made all the more so after it was so arbitrarily taken away from us last year, for our protection. Yeah right.

I was, however, able to stand in a block-long line to purchase alcohol, or in supermarkets and big retailers. But no it was too dangerous to go and vote.