Voice of the People, May 25, 2022

US missteps led

to war in Ukraine

Europeans have resumed warfare. Several reasons reign, but conversation over the Russo-Ukrainian War’s origins with the United States’ interest must include too few amicable institutions, anti-communist sentiments, forgone diplomatic opportunities, and an absence of empathy.

To point out the missteps of the U.S. is not to undermine support, but to reinforce common sense dialogue on foreign policy. Moreover, as Americans, it is most sensible to evaluate our own actions before critiquing other’s reactions.

In 1963, John Kennedy proposed to the U.N., “cooperation for further joint efforts in the regulation and exploration of space.” He highlighted the waste of individual nations exhausting resources only to come to similar conclusions, juxtaposed to a collaborative effort allowing discoveries to be met sooner and for less. America and Russia have had only three joint space missions: Apollo-Soyuz, Shuttle-Mir and the ISS.

Despite Joseph McCarthy being deceased for decades, many still view communism negatively. Whether sourced from a fear of communism usurping capitalism or a disassociation with suspected communists like our Red Scares, the overreaction ripples then plunges succeeding generations into an emotional, not intellectual, state of mind.

Opportunities to reinforce global order existed after Sept. 11, 2001. As remembered by the George W. Bush administration, Vladimir Putin was one of the first heads of state to reach out following the attacks, offering support and consolation. He would pitch to Bush’s and successive administrations about joint terrorism task forces between Russia and the U.S.

Putin has also inquired why NATO continues to exist given the Warsaw Pact has long been dead.

If NATO’s mission statement was to contain the spread of communism to the USSR, and modern NATO continues to absorb former Soviet states, then Russia’s assertion of U.S. encroachment is not unreasonable.

Regarding empathy, it was not until President Ronald Reagan watched “The Day After,” a nuclear holocaust movie, did his attitude toward the Soviet Union, Russians and nuclear war change. He wrote afterward that it “was very effective and left me greatly depressed.” If the hawkish Reagan can change heart and adopt a more nuanced approach, then so can we.

Alexander Hand

Egg Harbor Township

No sexuality lessons

for young children

New Jersey parents with children in public schools need to be on the lookout for a curriculum on sexuality that can be harmful to vulnerable youngsters. Regardless of your position on sexual identity issues, the idea that kids should be exposed to and indoctrinated into sexuality at a very young age is very unpopular among people of all political beliefs.

Joe Hegarty

Mullica Hill

Must buy unwanted

reusable grocery bags

I am a senior citizen no longer drive and order weekly groceries from Instacart. I received notice that plastic and paper bags have been prohibited and reusable bags would be used for delivery and a bag charge would be added to the already inflated prices, thanks to President Biden.

I recycle the plastic and paper bags. Does Gov. Murphy have any suggestions as to what I can do with all the reusable bags I will be accumulating?

Jeannette Edwards

Cape May Court House