Voice of the People, May 25, 2021

Now I understand that in certain situations these people have the kids’ best intentions in mind; but these people were trying to take my daughter before we even left the hospital. I haven't had a peaceful day with my daughter since she was born. It’s not right.

I love my daughter and would do anything to make sure she is safe. Yet some of these caseworkers don't even have children. You can't possibly think that you know better for a kid or their family if you're not even a parent.

Yes, of course people should use common sense when it comes to raising their children. No, we don't need some caseworker to tell us that. I think these people sometimes take away the only thing that matters to the parents, some who didn't have two parents and are doing the best they can for their children.

And unless you have dealt with these people, you don't know how serious this situation is. This is so much deeper than anyone could possibly imagine.

Steven Coverdale

Villas

TV news anchors stylish

It’s great to see TV women newscasters looking beautiful in the longer flowing dresses they’re wearing.