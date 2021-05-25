Voice of the People, May 25, 2021

Socialism, Murphy restrictive
After reading an article concerning the Ocean City prom and a student writing a letter to Gov. Murphy hoping to change his restrictions on the senior prom, I felt it to be a good time to give Ocean City students a lesson on the evils of socialism.
When a government can impose restrictions on the governed, it is a basic repudiation of the right to freedom inherent in the Constitution. Not only does this governor seem to want to control the gathering of people for the prom, he also imposes controls over restaurants, sporting events, graduations and even family events such as weddings and barbeques.
After four years of high school, I hope the most profound lesson learned is the lesson of socialism.
Robert J. Caroccio Sr.
Ocean City
Caseworkers intrude on family’s affairs
The state workers with the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, formerly DYFS, here in Cape May and Atlantic counties have way too much power. They have been in my life for over 10 years now. I am not a bad person.
These people have been involved with me and my family's life for what I feel is no reason. All it takes is a single phone call from a pissed off family member or ex-girlfriend and all the sudden you have random caseworkers come into your home and tell you how to raise your kids.
Now I understand that in certain situations these people have the kids’ best intentions in mind; but these people were trying to take my daughter before we even left the hospital. I haven't had a peaceful day with my daughter since she was born. It’s not right.
I love my daughter and would do anything to make sure she is safe. Yet some of these caseworkers don't even have children. You can't possibly think that you know better for a kid or their family if you're not even a parent.
Yes, of course people should use common sense when it comes to raising their children. No, we don't need some caseworker to tell us that. I think these people sometimes take away the only thing that matters to the parents, some who didn't have two parents and are doing the best they can for their children.
And unless you have dealt with these people, you don't know how serious this situation is. This is so much deeper than anyone could possibly imagine.
Steven Coverdale
Villas
TV news anchors stylish
It’s great to see TV women newscasters looking beautiful in the longer flowing dresses they’re wearing.
Each channel shows a lot of class. I hope they keep women looking like women used to look like.