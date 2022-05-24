Voice of the People, May 24, 2022

Law requires drivers to pass more safely

With the warmer weather come more people on bikes, especially at the shore. For those who ride longer distances, they must cross the connecting bridges. One bridge that is heavily used during cycling season is the JFK Memorial Bridge, better known as the Longport bridge.

The New Jersey Safe Passing Law enacted this year requires drivers passing vulnerable people on the road to move over one lane to allow for extra space whenever it is possible and safe to do so. If it is not possible to safely or lawfully move over one lane, drivers must allow for at least 4 feet of space while approaching and passing vulnerable people such as bicyclists and pedestrians.

It may be helpful if signage and lane markings were posted on all of the shore bridges to make motorists aware of the law and allow space for cyclists.

These bridges are narrow at times and motorists need to be aware of the current laws, which require them to allow space for bikes and drive at slower speeds when bikers are present. Unfortunately accidents happen, but making everyone aware of the laws with signage and road markings can make it safer for everyone.

John Frangipani

Margate

A.C. costly misuse of street matters

I would love to know the opinions of Atlantic City elected officials and bureaucrats about having allowed the painting of “Black Lives Matter” on public streets — which later had to be removed at a cost to taxpayers because such buffoonery caused traffic accidents. Especially now in light of recent BLM financial skullduggery.

John Breitzman

Egg Harbor City

Move from NJ to pump own gas

I am 84 years old. I pump gas only when returning my rental car to the airport in Florida. Does it thrill me? No. Does it annoy me? Yes.

Is the gas cheaper? I don’t think so. In N.J., I don’t want to get out of my warm car, stand in the rain, snow or wind gusts for the enjoyment of pumping my own gas. Those who want to pump their own gas can move elsewhere.

I rarely wait more than a couple of minutes before an attendant is at my window ready to serve me. How many kids got their first jobs working as gas station attendants? What about the adults who, at least in N.J., are still employed at gas stations? And for those who voluntarily clean my windshield, although rare, there is always a tip. I appreciate the service.

For me and the others who are grateful for the service, especially in bad weather, people should not be allowed to pump their own gas, eliminating some jobs of gas station attendants.

Andrea C. Balliette

Cape May Court House

Only Biden blameless for high gas prices

By my count, President Biden has blamed America’s high inflationary rate on the following:

At first, it was only transitory and temporary, then he began blaming Covid, greedy people, greedy corporations, gouging, Trump, Putin, the Ukraine war, oil companies, oil executives, supply chain people, and meatpackers. He said it was a global problem, going so far as to blame the entire world. The entire world! Except for himself.

Steven Samolowicz

Egg Harbor Township