Voice of the People, May 24, 2021

Crime, homelessness taint perception of A.C.

Why would a 35-year, full-time resident of Florida want to move to Atlantic City and why does the same person want to leave?!

After spending a part of my childhood on the Jersey Shore, I always felt a love for Atlantic City. After college I left the Jersey Shore for Florida; after 35 years I returned to what was a deep love for me.

Atlantic City was always a magical place with tremendous potential. After living here for three years I am saddened to see what is going on. Yes the casinos are investing large amounts of money into their properties and yes the CRDA is keeping up the Boardwalk maintenance, but still the perception of Atlantic City is horrible. Living in Florida I would always hear Atlantic City is fun, but off the Boardwalk you take your life into your own hands. This was and is bad perception.